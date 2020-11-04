The Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Education is set to swear in a new trustee, as Ivan Rosales Montes appears to be headed for victory in the Trustee Area 5 seat.

As of Nov. 4, Montes has received about 62 percent of the vote, or 1,807 ballots cast. Candidate Pamela Torrisi, who has run for the MHUSD board previously, has about 38 percent, or 1,115 votes.

Ivan Rosales Montes

Montes said in a message to the voters, “Last night, you gave me the honor and the privilege of representing our community. I am grateful and humbled by all the support that got me to this moment. All I can say is, thank you!”

Montes is the principal of San Antonio Elementary School in the Alum Rock Union School District. He has been an educator his entire career, having worked with students from grades K-12.

Torrisi is retired from a career as a paraeducator for MHUSD. She ran in the Nov. 3 election with support from the South Bay Labor Council, and on her experience as a union leader and 55-year resident of trustee area 5.