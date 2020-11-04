good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 5, 2020
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsPolitics

Constantine cruises against write-in campaign

Steve Chappell qualified in late October as write-in candidate

By: Michael Moore
While Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine—the only candidate who qualified to have his name on the Nov. 3 ballot in the mayoral election—has taken an overwhelming percentage of the vote, a late write-in candidate has received 777 votes, according to the registrar’s office.

Rich Constantine

Morgan Hill resident Steve Chappell—a technology consultant and admin for local Facebook community pages—qualified as a write-in candidate in late October. His share of the votes reflects about 6.25 percent of the ballots counted so far.

Constantine has received 11,649 votes, or about 94 percent of ballots cast in the mayoral election.

Neither Chappell nor Constantine spent a notable amount of money on their campaigns. Chappell campaigned largely on social media.

Michael Moore

