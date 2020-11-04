While Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine—the only candidate who qualified to have his name on the Nov. 3 ballot in the mayoral election—has taken an overwhelming percentage of the vote, a late write-in candidate has received 777 votes, according to the registrar’s office.

Rich Constantine

Morgan Hill resident Steve Chappell—a technology consultant and admin for local Facebook community pages—qualified as a write-in candidate in late October. His share of the votes reflects about 6.25 percent of the ballots counted so far.

Constantine has received 11,649 votes, or about 94 percent of ballots cast in the mayoral election.

Neither Chappell nor Constantine spent a notable amount of money on their campaigns. Chappell campaigned largely on social media.