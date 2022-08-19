good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 19, 2022
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

MHPD finds credit card skimmer at bank ATM

Citizens advised to be on alert for fraudulent devices

By: Staff Report
Police in Morgan Hill are looking for the person or persons responsible for attaching a small camera to a bank ATM that was discovered directly above the ATM keypad. 

On Aug. 18, police released information about a credit card skimmer located at Bank of America, 200 Cochrane Plaza, last week. On Aug. 10, an officer was dispatched to the bank branch to investigate a report of a credit card skimmer found by an ATM technician.

During the inspection, the ATM technician removed the ATM’s circuit board and conducted a closer look of the machine. During the inspection, the technician located the small camera, embedded in a piece of rubber stripping affixed directly above the ATM keypad. 

The Morgan Hill Police Department has investigated numerous similar cases this year. So far, no suspects have been identified. 

Police advise everyone to be proactive when using an ATM or purchasing gasoline by checking for alignment issues between a card reader and the panel beneath it before sliding credit and debit cards. A police spokesperson said skimmers are often placed on top of the reader, which causes it to stick out at an angle or cover arrows in a panel. 

The investigation into the Aug. 10 incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Morgan Hill Police Det. Tony Reis at 669.253.4995 or at [email protected]

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

