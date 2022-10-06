Meet the candidates: Morgan Hill City Council District D

Two candidates are running for Morgan Hill City Council District D, which includes the southeastern portion of the city. Marilyn Librers, who served on the council from 2012-2018, is running against incumbent John McKay, who is running for his second four-year term in 2022.

Librers is a 46-year resident of Morgan Hill who raised her children here and was previously elected to two terms on the city council. She retired from Mt. Madonna YMCA and the Paucheon Research Foundation, both of which are based in Morgan Hill. “Although I’ve been off council I have stayed very involved with the community,” Librers added. “I am a 20-year member of the Rotary club and I presently serve on three nonprofit boards of directors.”

McKay and his family moved to Morgan Hill 22 years ago, after he “realized I wanted a place less hectic and more friendly” after growing up in busy Silicon Valley. Since moving to Morgan HIll, McKay has served two terms on the city’s planning commission, and is nearing the end of his first term on the city council. “I’ve come to love and care for our city as the living entity it is. It needs to be cared for and respected, which I’ve done for the last 12 years,” he said. “I look forward to many more years of involvement in our community.”

Below are the candidates’ answers to questions posed by the Times in an effort to help voters get to know them better before the Nov. 8 voting deadline.

Marilyn Librers

Why are you running for election to the Morgan Hill City Council District D seat?

I am running for city council again as I have seen some of the challenges of Morgan Hill going in a direction I don’t believe benefit all citizens. I don’t want to lose the small town charm we all moved here to embrace. It is important the city council have respect for each other and the issues. I would like to restore integrity and trust to the city council.

Marilyn Librers

What do you think are the top two or three issues for the City of Morgan Hill that you would hope to address as a councilmember?

Slow controlled residential growth, sufficient infrastructure to support new homes and business, police and emergency services fully staffed to protect our citizens.

When making decisions on the council or representing the City of Morgan Hill, how would you balance the needs of the city as a whole with those of your individual district?

Having already served two four year-terms, I really only know how to make citywide decisions. Although a citizen is not in my District, their concerns are just as important. I have always looked at the big picture. I am not a single issue candidate nor do I only represent just one area or idea.

What are your ideas on how to meet the city’s and region’s housing needs, while also managing traffic, finances, public works and other impacts that come with such growth?

Answering this question, please refer back to my three main campaign goals. I do believe we need to increase our city’s revenue and this can be done by adding more retail in designated areas. I do not support large industrial empty buildings as a way to increase revenue. I do support major shopping outlets including car and RV dealerships along with known and needed large specialty retail stores.

John McKay

Why are you running for re-election to the Morgan Hill City Council District D seat?

I’m running to retain my council seat because there is a lot more to do for our community and I feel I have the knowledge and resolve to make the right decisions, sensitive decisions, tough decisions. These have become difficult times to be a decision maker not swayed by narrow interest groups. I work hard to educate myself, understand differences in opinion, seek the common ground, and support those around me so they can do their best too. I always put community ahead of self which I feel not all are doing these days.

John McKay

What do you think are the top two or three issues for the City of Morgan Hill that you would hope to address as a councilmember?

We don’t have the ability to control all issues impacting our community but feel we can influence most of those issues. Cut-through traffic on our streets must be addressed for the safety, convenience and sanity of our community. Safety on all our streets is paramount. Broadband internet access is getting better but we’re not where we need to be yet. Working with legislators to regain more local control over development has been a priority for years. I have been working to identify ways to conserve and find new water resources for our community. Finally, PG&E will work for us!

When making decisions on the council or representing the City of Morgan Hill, how would you balance the needs of the city as a whole with those of your individual district?

I don’t like the district concept in smaller communities like ours, it can create the wrong sense of mine versus yours. I work to serve our entire community, I hope other councilmembers do too. I would address issues like wildland fire and emergency egress concerns across town as much as I do in my own neighborhood. I support the efforts of our police and fire department equally across the entire city. We must work on traffic issues and not just try to push it from one place to another. We all need to care about the entirety of our community.

What are your ideas on how to meet the city’s and region’s housing needs, while also managing traffic, finances, public works and other impacts that come with such growth?

I will share my ideas on how we address the issues of housing, traffic, city finances, public works and the impacts in the coming weeks. Please go to my website at www.mckaycitycouncil.com for all the details.