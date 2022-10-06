good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
81.8 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
October 6, 2022
Article Search
The Josephs and Parsons families stop for a moment as they walk through the Disney-themed Llagas Vista Drive haunted yard display Oct. 4. Photo: Michael Moore
NewsBusinessLocal NewsFeatured

Disney-themed home haunts Morgan Hill 

Local family invites community to see haunted mansion display

By: Michael Moore
287
0

In celebration of the Halloween spirit, Morgan Hill resident Matthew Stein and his family are once again inviting the public to enjoy their Disney-themed haunted mansion display at their home on Llagas Vista Drive.

The family-friendly walk-through display features animatronic characters, coffins, eerie lighting, ominous background sounds and plenty of other effects.

This is the third year that Stein has created the display to share with the community. He has added more components and effects each year. 

Stein, who works as a healthcare engineer, said he started decorating his lawn for Halloween in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. One of the Stein family’s favorite places, Disneyland, was closed for a prolonged period so he wanted to make something at home for kids to enjoy.

“We decided to bring a little bit of Disney to Morgan Hill,” Stein said outside his decorated home Oct. 4.

Stein created many of the animatronics using PVC, small motors and control wires. He said there is about a mile of cords and wires controlling the entire display. It took “a lot of trial and error” to get all the components just right.

Last year, about 21,000 people visited the Stein family’s haunted lawn display.

The display, which is viewable from the sidewalk, is open to the public every night in October from 6:30-9:30pm. Stein is asking attendees to make donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities or All Animal Rescue and Friends (or both). A sign at the end of the walk-through display includes QR codes to make it easy for people to donate directly to both causes.

The Arango family, of San Martin, visited the Llagas Vista Drive haunted yard Oct. 4. Photo: Michael Moore
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Religion: Rituals touch our lives

submitted -
Rituals are a series of actions or types of...
Local News

Meet the candidates: Morgan Hill City Council District D

Michael Moore -
Two candidates are running for Morgan Hill City Council...
Agriculture

Anderson Dam project reaches ‘milestone’

Michael Moore -
Construction crews and Valley Water officials recently reached a...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,216FollowersFollow
2,894FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Religion: Rituals touch our lives

Meet the candidates: Morgan Hill City Council District D