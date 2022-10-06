Disney-themed home haunts Morgan Hill 

In celebration of the Halloween spirit, Morgan Hill resident Matthew Stein and his family are once again inviting the public to enjoy their Disney-themed haunted mansion display at their home on Llagas Vista Drive.

The family-friendly walk-through display features animatronic characters, coffins, eerie lighting, ominous background sounds and plenty of other effects.

This is the third year that Stein has created the display to share with the community. He has added more components and effects each year.

Stein, who works as a healthcare engineer, said he started decorating his lawn for Halloween in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. One of the Stein family’s favorite places, Disneyland, was closed for a prolonged period so he wanted to make something at home for kids to enjoy.

“We decided to bring a little bit of Disney to Morgan Hill,” Stein said outside his decorated home Oct. 4.

Stein created many of the animatronics using PVC, small motors and control wires. He said there is about a mile of cords and wires controlling the entire display. It took “a lot of trial and error” to get all the components just right.

Last year, about 21,000 people visited the Stein family’s haunted lawn display.

The display, which is viewable from the sidewalk, is open to the public every night in October from 6:30-9:30pm. Stein is asking attendees to make donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities or All Animal Rescue and Friends (or both). A sign at the end of the walk-through display includes QR codes to make it easy for people to donate directly to both causes.