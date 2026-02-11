Longtime director of the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival Mattie Scariot was recently appointed as Interim Executive Director of Community Media Access Partnership (CMAP TV).

Scariot began her new role Feb. 3, and will lead the organization during a period of transition while focusing on organizational stability, community engagement, and long-term sustainability, says a press release from CMAP TV.

A respected nonprofit leader and longtime advocate for arts, media, and education, Scariot brings extensive experience in community programming, fundraising, and organizational development. In recent years, she has helped grow the Morgan Hill-based PJIFF into one of the South Valley’s premiere cultural events.

In her interim role, Scariot will oversee day-to-day operations, financial oversight, staff coordination and strategic planning, while working closely with CMAP staff and the board of directors to strengthen the organization’s mission and services, says the press release. She will also focus on expanding educational programming, integrating PJIFF’s 11 multi-generational media and storytelling initiatives, supporting local businesses and nonprofits in their marketing and outreach efforts and strengthening CMAP’s multimedia presence, which includes community radio initiatives such as KPJS 101.9 FM.

“I am honored to step into this role during such an important time for CMAP,” Scariot said. “Community media plays a vital role in amplifying local voices across platforms—from television to radio to digital storytelling. My goal is to help stabilize the organization, strengthen its foundation and expand opportunities for education, collaboration and economic development throughout our region.

“I’m especially excited to bring proven, multi-generational educational programs into CMAP’s work, while also helping small businesses, nonprofits and community organizations use media to share their stories and grow.”

CMAP is a nonprofit organization that serves southern Santa Clara County and all of San Benito County with access to media production, training and broadcasting. The organization aims to empower community members to share their stories, develop media skills and participate in local civic and cultural life.

Kelly Pfeffer, President of the CMAP TV board of directors, expressed confidence in Scariot’s leadership

“Mattie brings exceptional vision, integrity and dedication to everything she does,” Pfeffer said. “Her proven leadership in the arts and nonprofit sectors, combined with her deep commitment to our community, makes her uniquely qualified to guide CMAP through this transition. We are grateful for her willingness to step in and lead at this critical moment.”

The board of directors will conduct a formal evaluation after 90 days to assess progress and determine next steps for long-term leadership.