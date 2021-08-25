good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 25, 2021
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Man dies outside Morgan Hill business

Cause of death unknown

By: Staff Report
An elderly man died of an unknown cause in front of a Morgan Hill business Aug. 24, according to police.

Shortly after 12pm, Morgan Hill Police responded to a call reporting a person down just outside a restaurant located in a shopping center at 17020 Condit Road, Morgan Hill Police Sgt. Bill Norman said.

When officers arrived, the man was not breathing and was unresponsive, Norman said. First responders initiated CPR and other life-saving efforts, but the man remained unresponsive with no pulse.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said. The cause of death is unknown, pending results from the Santa Clara County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s office.

Police said they do not think the death resulted from foul play or anything suspicious.

The coroner’s office as of Aug. 25 is not releasing the man’s name before notifying his next of kin.

Norman added that first responders administered several doses of Narcan to the man, but these had no effect on his breathing or heartbeat. Narcan is a medication that temporarily reverses the effects of opioid drugs.

The use of Narcan does not suggest the man died from an overdose or other drug-related cause, Norman clarified. Police and paramedics often use Narcan nasal spray doses on unresponsive people when the cause of their distress is unknown, as the medication is not harmful and it has saved thousands of lives when administered to overdose victims.

Police added that the citizen who reported the man’s distress saw him awake and responsive outside the restaurant before he became unconscious, but he looked like he was sick.

Staff Report

