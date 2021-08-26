Local Scene: Real estate market cools; Vine to Wine event Sept. 12

Scorching real estate market beginning to slow

The red-hot real estate market is beginning to show signs of cooling, but officials say it is too early to say if this will be the new trend.

According to recently released data by MLSListings, single-family home inventory in Santa Clara County grew in July compared to June, while sales decreased by eight percent and the sales price over listing dropped by a percentage point.

In Morgan Hill, closed sales remained the same in July and June at 61, while inventory increased by 12, according to the Santa Clara County Association of Realtors. Although the median sales price increased to $1,350,000, the amount over list price that was paid on average remained the same at 106 percent.

Bookmobile Leader receives award

Santa Clara County Library District Supervising Librarian for Bookmobile Services Amytha Willard has been named the 2021 ABOS Karen Hake Outstanding Bookmobile Librarian.

This is a new award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of Karen Hake’s service to the bookmobile profession at the Platte County Library System in Columbus, Neb.

Willard has spent 16 years working for SCCLD, all for the Bookmobile program. Today, the Bookmobile has two vehicles that make more than 100 stops a month at senior centers, schools, rural areas and unincorporated portions of the county that are far from any library. From the top of Mount Hamilton to migrant worker camps in San Martin, and Family Literacy Centers to the Santa Cruz Mountains, Willard and the SCCLD Bookmobile team can be found all across Santa Clara County on a weekly basis.

When SCCLD launched the Lunch in the Library program in 2017 at its two qualifying libraries, Willard looked to extend the program to those communities in South County that needed it most by partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley and the San Martin Lions Club. The team served lunches to children and offered educational activities, including STEM projects, crafts and a visit by San Francisco 49ers mascot Sourdough Sam.

“Amytha is very well known and appreciated across the Library District by her patrons, partners and colleagues,” County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said. “This award highlights her and the Bookmobile team’s constant, creative efforts to bring the library and all that SCCLD has to offer out to those who face physical and geographic barriers.”

Vine to Wine event Sept. 12

The Wineries of Santa Clara Valley will host the inaugural Vine to Wine event 1pm to 4pm Sept. 12 in honor in California Wine Month. The event at MOHI Social in downtown Morgan Hill bring an afternoon of award-winning wine tastings from 21 vineyards throughout the valley, small bit tastings from local restaurants, and live entertainment from the Lavender Fields Band.

“Our Santa Clara Valley AVA begins its harvest season in September,” said Stacy Giannini, Director of Marketing for Wineries of Santa Clara Valley. “We decided to create an event for wine lovers to come out and meet our winemakers who will be on site pouring and to sample the small bites being provided by local chefs that will be wine friendly. Vine to Wine, which describes the life cycle of the grape, will be an annual event for us in downtown Morgan Hill during California Wine Month. This event will help raise awareness to our region and we have high hopes it will grow and flow into the downtown streets of Morgan Hill in a few years.”

The $75 ticket price includes a branded wine glass, tastings from local wineries, small bites from local restaurants and caterers, live music and bottled water.

To purchase tickets, visit santaclarawines.com.