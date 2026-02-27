The Orchard Valley Youth Soccer League and OV Toros FC have been part of the Morgan Hill community for more than 20 years, providing recreational and competitive soccer opportunities for local student-athletes. During the past four years, the program has continued to grow competitively with the addition of internationally trained coach Mustafa Gozlugol, known to players and families as “Coach Muzzy.”

Originally from Great Britain, Gozlugol currently coaches three teams within the club and has played a key role in helping raise day-to-day coaching standards and expectations. His approach emphasizes mentorship, accountability and long-term player development, contributing to a positive team culture that values improvement, effort and personal growth both on and off the field.

Coach Mustafa Gozlugol has brought experience and expertise to the Orchard Valley Toros FC that have helped the club grow and win in recent years. Photo: Maciek Gudrymowicz

In addition to his team responsibilities, he regularly supports other coaches within the program through informal mentoring and the sharing of training ideas and development principles.

Gozlugol holds a UEFA B Licence, a professional European coaching qualification that is relatively uncommon in the U.S. youth soccer system and is typically associated with elite player development environments. His background includes academic training in football coaching and administration, semi-professional playing experience and continued postgraduate-level study focused on performance coaching and player development.

Together, these experiences shape a coaching philosophy that blends education, structure and practical application.

Gozlugol often describes player development as similar to building a house.

“At a young age, everything starts with a strong foundation,” he explained. “That foundation is technical ability—being comfortable on the ball and understanding basic movement—but it also includes psychological strength and social skills like confidence, communication and how players work with others.”

As players grow, additional layers are added year by year.

“At each stage, we focus on developing the four pillars of the game: technical, tactical, physical and psychological,” Gozlugol said. “The goal is to develop well-rounded players over time, rather than rushing results, so they are prepared for higher levels of competition and for challenges beyond soccer.”

That long-term approach has contributed to strong performances on the field. In 2024, Gozlugol led the club’s U10 girls team to a State Cup championship, winning the title in the Premier bracket during only their second year playing together.

More recently, the 2025 boys team delivered a standout performance at the Las Vegas International Tournament. The team went undefeated through the competition before narrowly losing the final in a penalty shootout, finishing second in their bracket after competing against teams from across the United States, including opponents from Utah, Arizona and Nevada.

Parents have also seen the impact of Gozlugol’s coaching style.

“As my son’s coach for three years, Muzzy was extremely instrumental in his confidence, leadership and desire to improve,” said Gonzalo Montenegro, whose son Maxx plays in the program. “He created a respectful and driven environment where the boys were encouraged to push themselves as players and as teammates. As a parent, I really appreciated the professional standards he brought to the team.”

Looking ahead, Gozlugol is expected to take on broader leadership responsibilities within OV Toros FC, supporting coaching standards and long-term player development as the club continues to grow.