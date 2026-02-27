The Sobrato girls basketball team used a diverse attack to excel this season. The Bulldogs went 5-5 in the pre-season and started league play with three losses—then they flipped the script entirely.

Sobrato closed the regular season with six wins in seven games and then won a Central Coast Section playoff game before being ousted in the second round. The Bulldogs ended the year with a 14-9 overall record, 6-4 in league play.

Coach Jenna McDaniel’s team succeeded via a balanced group of players. Usually prep basketball teams have a couple talented athletes that dominate. However, Sobrato spread the ball around and got contributions everywhere. Five players averaged between 6.6 and 11 points per game.

Sophomore center Mehak Gill led the offense with 11.0 points per game. Sophomore point guard Kaede Salom directed the offense with a team-high 3.6 assists per game, while rating second on the team in scoring at 9.7 points per game.

Junior power forward Cameron Isle scored 8.3 per game and led the Bulldogs in rebounding with an impressive 9.1 per contest average. Sophomore Keira Castillo tallied 7.4 per game at the other guard position and junior swingman Madison Miller contributed with 6.6 points and 8.0 boards per game.

In Blossom Valley Athletic League, Santa Teresa Division play, Sobrato rebounded from the rough start to finish 6-4 and tied for third with Piedmont Hills. Leigh won the league at 8-2, with Santa Teresa second at 7-3. After the tightly-bunched top four were Leland at 2-8 and Silver Creek at 1-9.

The 0-3 league start involved close losses—one in overtime to Santa Teresa. From that point on, Sobrato rolled.

They defeated Silver Creek 49-29 and Leland 61-50, then went 4-1 on the back half of the double robin. The 6-1 run included victories over both Piedmont Hills and league champ Leigh.

In the second turn, Sobrato bounced Piedmont Hills 44-35, lost a nailbiter on the road at Santa Teresa 63-58 and then dumped Leigh 55-46 in the game of the year. In that match, Gill rocked, tallying 24 points.

Isle added 14 with 11 rebounds and Graci Marchan scored 10. Miller also pulled down 11 boards.

Sobrato closed the regular season with wins over Silver Creek 42-32 and at Leland 45-34.

In the CCS Division II playoffs, Sobrato opened with Burlingame and whipped the Panthers 52-38. Isle starred with 16 points and 13 rebounds and three other Bulldogs reached double figures in scoring. Salom had 12 points and Castillo and Gill each recorded 11 points.

Sobrato traveled to Gunn on Feb. 21 and lost 53-41. Salom scored 14 and seven rebounds to lead her team.

The future looks bright for the Bulldogs. In addition to the superb close to the season, Sobrato had a team entirely of underclassmen. No member of this team will graduate.

Sobrato boys basketball

The Bulldog boys team rebounded from a rough year to excel in 2025-26. Sobrato finished 12-13 overall, 5-5 in BVAL, Santa Teresa South Division play.

Sobrato received an invite to the CCS Division II playoffs and traveled to Woodside. The Panthers prevailed over the Bulldogs 57-45.

In league play, Sobrato tied for third with Silver Creek, behind league champion Leland and runner-up Live Oak.

The Bulldogs racked up wins over Gilroy by 55-43, Oak Grove 70-37 and 77-53 and two late-season smashes—a 59-29 trouncing of titlist Leland and a 61-45 rout of Silver Creek on the road.

Those two came in one magical week, a home win on Feb. 3 and the follow two days later at the Raiders’ house.

Sobrato boys soccer

Caden Golubock and Isaiah Cornejo led the Sobrato soccer team to a solid season of marked improvement after two struggling years. The Bulldogs were 7-11-2, 4-5-1 in BVAL South Division play.

That slotted them into third place in league, behind Christopher and Santa Teresa and ahead of Gilroy, Live Oak and Leland.

Golubock scored 16 goals and the multi-talented Cornejo knocked in 11, while collecting seven assists. The record was a great step upward for Sobrato, after the last two seasons produced a collective 4-26-4 mark, just 3-15-2 in league.

Highlights included a 4-3 win over Santa Teresa on Jan. 22. Goals were scored by Golubock, Cornejo, Nathan Arellano and Riccardo Colorado.

The return match with the Saints on the road on Feb. 10 was also a highlight. Golubock scored an amazing four goals in a 4-3 victory, with Cornejo and Arellano each notching two assists.

A third highlight contest came two days later as the Bulldogs knocked off rival Live Oak 3-2. Golubock scored twice and Kristjan Delgado added one tally.

Sobrato girls soccer

Sobrato girls soccer’s senior captain Sadie Kepler clears the ball down field against Gilroy earlier this season. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

The Sobrato girls team got off to a slow start but improved for a good season and finished in the middle of the league standings. Lauren Cornell and Isabella Larsen led the team.

After struggling through an 0-4-2 pre-season, Sobrato found some rhythm during BVAL, Santa Teresa West Division play. Gilroy won the league, with Silver Creek and Willow Glen right behind. Lincoln and Sobrato were in the middle. Behind the Bulldogs were Live Oak, Santa Teresa and Prospect.

Highlight games included a 2-1 win over Willow Glen, with Larsen scoring twice, and a 2-1 victory against the rival Acorns. In that match, Crowell and Lilliana Garcia scored goals.