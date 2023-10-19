Local Scene: Vine To Wine, Bat Fest, Trick or Treat

Celebrate National Friends of The Library Week Oct. 19

Join the Friends of the Morgan Hill Library 4-5pm Oct. 19 for a Zoom presentation with Dorothy Lazard, former Oakland librarian and public historian. The presentation will take place in the program of the Morgan Hill Library, 660 W. Main Ave.

In Lazard’s new inspirational memoir, “What You Don’t Know Will Make a Whole New World,” she shares how the library helped her dream during the 1960s and 1970s.

Books will be available for purchase, and a drawing will be held for a free copy. For more details, visit friendsmhlibrary.org.

Lazard received the 2023 Oscar Lewis Award for contributions to Western History from the Book Club of California and the Partners in Preservation Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022 from the Oakland Heritage Alliance.

Bat Fest scheduled for Oct. 21

Saved By Nature will host its third annual Bat Fest fundraiser on Oct. 21 at Rancho Canada del Oro Open Space Preserve in Morgan Hill. The event will celebrate local animals of the night with a live bat presentation by Northern California Bats, as well as a live owl, turkey and opossum presentation by the Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation Center.

Also featured will be a special guest speaker, food trucks, live music, festival games, arts and crafts, mini-pumpkin patch, REI lounge and booths from community partner organizations, says a press release from San Jose nonprofit Saved By Nature.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to sit and relax while they enjoy popcorn, cotton candy and their favorite beverages while watching a movie under the night sky.

A silent auction will feature prizes including a guided fly fishing trip, a three-night stay in a cabin and artwork by local creators. Purchase raffle tickets for camping gear, equipment and gift cards from REI, Los Gatos Bird Watchers, Bass Pro Shop and others.

Bat Fest will take place from 4-9pm Oct. 21, at 4289 Casa Loma Road, in the meadow and in front of the barn next to Llagas Creek. Tickets cost $25 each for attendees age 16 and up; or $10 for children age 5-15; children age 4 and younger are free. Parking is free.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.savedbynature.org/bat-fest.

Downtown trick-or-treat is Oct. 28

Trick-or-treating in downtown Morgan Hill this year will take place the Saturday before Halloween, rather than on the holiday itself.

This year’s Halloween festivities are part of the city’s 4th Saturday Downtown Street Series, and are scheduled for Oct. 28. Events include a full day of Halloween fun, with Monterey Road closed to vehicles from 7am-5pm in order to make room for games, activities and trick-or-treating, according to the City of Morgan Hill. Trick-or-treating with downtown vendors and organizations will take place from 2-4pm. A free outdoor screening of the movie “Addams Family” is scheduled for 8pm on East Third Street.

Additional 4th Saturday festivities planned for Oct. 28 include live performances, food and merchandise vendors and a kids’ area with outdoor games.

Learn about brain health and dementia

The AAUW Morgan Hill chapter will host a presentation on Oct. 24 on “Brain Health & Dementia: What Every Family Needs to Know,” at the Morgan Hill Library, 660 West Main Ave.

Dementia can overwhelm families who are unprepared for the challenges. Brain health leads to better outcomes for the entire family.

The presentation will offer ways that all people can take a close look at the causes, risk factors and challenges for people with dementia and their caregivers. Learn how to reduce the risk of dementia with a “healthy brain” lifestyle, and learn about resources available for support.

Scheduled panelists at the Oct. 24 presentation are Courtney Jaffe, Nurse Practitioner at Stanford Health Care; Martha Artiles, Sourcewise (Area Agency on Aging) Advisory Council; Chuck Berghoff, dementia education and research advocate, and family caregiver; and Peggy Martin, Financial Advisor with life planning and transitions background.

The moderator will be Nick Gaich, former Stanford healthcare administrator and currently the Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO.

The presentation will take place 7-8:30pm Oct. 24, at the library and on Zoom. Registration in advance is required.

For more information and to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/4hn5rwuj.

Vine-to-Wine event set for Nov. 4 at Mountain Winery

The Wineries of Santa Clara Valley will be hosting its third annual event on Nov. 4 from 1-7pm at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga.

Vine-to-Wine celebrates the end of harvest and highlights Santa Clara Valley wineries and wine makers. Guests can choose a VIP or general Grand Tasting experience.

The VIP experience begins two hours earlier than the general experience. VIPs will be tasting six reserve wines the first hour which will be led by Master Sommelier, Evan Goldstein. Goldstein is one of 269 Master Sommeliers worldwide and has been named Top 100 Most Influential People in the U.S. Wine Industry by IntoWine.com.

The Grand Tasting begins at 3pm with guests tasting award-winning wines from more than 20 wineries—including sparkling and dessert wines at a Bubbly Bar. Gourmet bites will be prepared by Cochi’s Catering, chosen as Morgan Hill’s “Best Catering” businesses for multiple years.

A marketplace will showcase local crafters with home décor, jewelry and clothing. The Alex Lucero band will also perform.

“Vine-to-Wine, which describes the life cycle of the grape, is an annual event for us to celebrate the end of harvest and our award-winning wineries, while raising more awareness of our region,” said Stacy Giannini, director of marketing for Wineries of Santa Clara Valley. “We chose to celebrate this year’s event with wine lovers at the Mountain Winery, a venue with stunning views overlooking the Bay Area and that sets the stage for delighting the senses.”

“We are delighted to invite everyone in the Bay Area and beyond to Vine-to-Wine,” said Kim Engelhardt, president of the Wineries of Santa Clara Valley, and co-owner of Lion Ranch Vineyards & Winery in San Martin. “This event celebrates years of hard work and dedication from our winemakers. Whether you’re passionate about local wine or simply seeking a memorable experience, Vine-to-Wine has something special for everyone.”

To purchase tickets, visit santaclarawines.com or VinetoWine_2023.eventbrite.com.

Sales support the Wineries of Santa Clara Valley, a non-profit organization. Its mission is to raise funds to provide scholarships and grants to graduating high school seniors planning to major in viticultural or enology.