Local Scene: Veterans Day Run is Nov. 12

Veterans Day Run is Nov. 12

The Nov. 12 Veterans Day Run is an opportunity for the Morgan Hill community to celebrate veterans’ service to the nation by supporting nonprofit organizations that give back to veterans. This year’s run starts at the Morgan Hill Community Development Center on Peak Avenue, and features a new route that takes in the alleyways of west Morgan HIl and part of the new Hale Avenue extension.

Events include a children’s 1-mile, a 5K and a 10K. The run starts at 9:30am Nov. 12. Participants are encouraged to register online. To register online and for more information, visit https://morganhillveteransdayrun.com.

Started by Charles Weston, a Vietnam veteran and Morgan Hill architect, with the idea to help fund local veterans groups 10 years ago, the Veterans Run allows for plenty of time to learn about the veterans organizations it benefits, according to event organizers. Nonprofit partner organizations that will receive funding from the event include; Operation Freedom Paws, South Bay Blue Star Moms, DreamPower Horsemanship, Morgan Hill Freedom Fest, and RWB (Red, White, and Blue).

Operation Freedom Paws helps veterans by providing and training service dogs for individual veterans. Blue Star Moms are moms who have children in the service. South Valley, DreamPower Horses for Warriors provides equine-facilitated psychotherapy and support services to U.S. military veterans and their families. RWB Red, White & Blue’s mission is to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity.

“Run with these honorable men and women during the race and express your appreciation for their service as you finish the course with them,” Weston said. “We encourage participants to take a moment and say, ‘Thank you for what you’ve done!’ Small gestures mean a lot to those who have sacrificed so much.”

Vine-to-Wine event set for Nov. 4 at Mountain Winery

The Wineries of Santa Clara Valley will be hosting its third annual event on Nov. 4 from 1-7pm at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga.

Vine-to-Wine celebrates the end of harvest and highlights Santa Clara Valley wineries and wine makers. Guests can choose a VIP or general Grand Tasting experience.

The VIP experience begins two hours earlier than the general experience. VIPs will be tasting six reserve wines the first hour which will be led by Master Sommelier, Evan Goldstein. Goldstein is one of 269 Master Sommeliers worldwide and has been named Top 100 Most Influential People in the U.S. Wine Industry by IntoWine.com.

The Grand Tasting begins at 3pm with guests tasting award-winning wines from more than 20 wineries—including sparkling and dessert wines at a Bubbly Bar. Gourmet bites will be prepared by Cochi’s Catering, chosen as Morgan Hill’s “Best Catering” businesses for multiple years.

A marketplace will showcase local crafters with home décor, jewelry and clothing. The Alex Lucero band will also perform.

“Vine-to-Wine, which describes the life cycle of the grape, is an annual event for us to celebrate the end of harvest and our award-winning wineries, while raising more awareness of our region,” said Stacy Giannini, director of marketing for Wineries of Santa Clara Valley. “We chose to celebrate this year’s event with wine lovers at the Mountain Winery, a venue with stunning views overlooking the Bay Area and that sets the stage for delighting the senses.”

“We are delighted to invite everyone in the Bay Area and beyond to Vine-to-Wine,” said Kim Engelhardt, president of the Wineries of Santa Clara Valley, and co-owner of Lion Ranch Vineyards & Winery in San Martin. “This event celebrates years of hard work and dedication from our winemakers. Whether you’re passionate about local wine or simply seeking a memorable experience, Vine-to-Wine has something special for everyone.”

To purchase tickets, visit santaclarawines.com or VinetoWine_2023.eventbrite.com.

Sales support the Wineries of Santa Clara Valley, a non-profit organization. Its mission is to raise funds to provide scholarships and grants to graduating high school seniors planning to major in viticultural or enology.

Live Oak presents ‘12 Angry Jurors’

The Live Oak Drama Guild’s production of “12 Angry Jurors” will take place 7pm Nov. 9-11, and 1pm on Nov. 11. Shows will take place at Live Oak High School, 1505 E. Main Ave.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit lohsdrama.booktix.com.

Yoshida honors South Valley lives lost in battle

Local resident, author, retired high tech executive and former U.S. Marine Hubert Yoshida will present “Operation Utah, A Tribute to South Valley Soldiers Killed in Vietnam,” at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center 2:30-3:30pm Nov. 8.

Yoshida, the author of “Operation Utah: the Die is Cast,” will honor the memories of locals who died overseas in one of the deadliest battles of the Vietnam War through the personal stories of those who were lost.

The CCC is located at 17000 Monterey Road.

New leadership announced for Kaiser Permanente

Eric Henry, a health care executive who has worked for nonprofit health systems in North Carolina, Michigan and Virginia, has been named senior vice president and area manager of the Kaiser Permanente Greater San Jose Service Area.

Henry will have oversight of and is responsible for hospital operations and the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan for the area that includes facilities in San Jose and Gilroy, Santa Cruz Area and the Central Coast, and serves more than 260,000 members.

“I’m excited to begin this new role as we continue to focus on providing high-quality, exceptional care to our members, patients and the communities we serve,” Henry said. “I am committed to building upon the great work our teams are already doing as we strive to put our patients and their families at the core of everything we do to promote wellness.”

Prior to Kaiser Permanente, Henry served as a senior vice president at Novant Health in Charlotte, N.C., where he led clinical and ancillary services, including respiratory care, laboratory, radiology, rehabilitation medicine, clinical engineering, patient transport, dietary and environment of care, at the health system’s 15 medical centers.

“Eric brings a wealth of experience leading efforts around improving operational process to deliver high-quality, safe patient care,” said Carrie Owen Plietz, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region. “He’s a highly-skilled and engaging leader who will provide great support to our teams in the San Jose area.”

Henry holds bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration and Accounting from John Brown University in Arkansas, a Master of Accounting from the College of William & Mary in Virginia, and a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare degree from Old Dominion University in Virginia. He is certified as a fellow among executives in healthcare management by the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and has completed the executive leadership program with the ACHE.

Henry succeeds Irene Chavez, who retired in July from Kaiser Permanente.