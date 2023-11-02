good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
78 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 3, 2023
Article Search
Mac, pictured a few weeks ago, is a rare Barbado da Terceira who has found his way to Morgan Hill, where he lives with the Mains family. Contributed photo.
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessLocal News

A rare breed in Morgan Hill

Local family brings unique Barbado da Terceira puppy to Morgan Hill

By: Michael Moore
408
1

The Mains family, of Morgan Hill, was not searching for one of the rarest breeds of dog in the world before they found Mac, one of less than 50 Barbado da Terceira canines in the U.S. 

The Mains—a family of five with three sons aged 8, 11 and 14—had wanted a puppy since shortly after their rescued 11-year-old English labrador passed away about four years ago, Bill Mains explained. At first, their top criteria was to find a breed that doesn’t shed due to allergy and cleanliness concerns. 

As Bill searched for such a dog on the internet, he found out about the Barbado da Terceira (BDT), a breed that originated more than 500 years ago in the Portuguese Azore Islands. Bred as cattle herders and guard dogs, the dogs have a strong lineage with poignant instincts for such farm work, according to the Barbado da Terceira Club. 

The more the Mains learned about the BDT, the more they became interested in the breed that is on the verge of becoming extinct. 

“We did some more research and became intrigued about all its qualities of being active, family oriented, protective and very intelligent,” Mains said. “I like a strong-willed dog because, for me, that’s a sign of intelligence and (that they’re) willing to be a full fledged member of the family.”

They also learned that breeders and BDT enthusiasts worldwide are trying to increase the breed’s numbers. So Bill Mains flew out to Maryland—where one of only seven BDT breeders exists in the U.S.—and found Mac, short for Macaroon and so named by the breeder. The family brought Mac home to Morgan Hill and registered him in a BDT breeding program, in which he will help increase the breed’s numbers when he gets older. 

“We feel good about helping to bring this breed back from (near) extinction,” said Bill, who added that the family’s previous dogs were rescues. Mac is the first family pet from a breeder. 

Mac, a six-month-old Barbado da Terceira, is pictured with his Morgan Hill family: Liam, 14, Milo, 8, Bill and Ngoc. Not pictured is the Mains’ middle child, Eli, 11. Photo: Michael Moore

At six months old, Mac is big for his breed, Bill explained. Like other BDTs, he resembles a doodle dog, and thus may not cast an imposing or threatening appearance. 

However, he performed his job diligently when this newspaper reporter visited the Mains’ home in east Morgan Hill last week to take photos and interview the family. Mac relentlessly barked at and stared down the visitor, making sure his family knew that an unfamiliar creature was on the property. 

Bill said the family has seen Mac respond to his instincts and bond with the whole family since he brought the puppy home in early July. Initially recognizing Bill as the leader of the household, Mac quickly learned that his wife, Ngoc, and sons Liam, Eli and Milo were part of his new crew from observing Bill’s interactions with them. 

Mac has been seen “herding” the family members in their backyard by circling around them in an effort to encourage them to form a tighter group, Bill explained. 

“He wants to be the boss, but we have to tell him he’s not,” Bill added. 

Mac recently completed a puppy training course, but Bill noted he remains “all puppy.” 

“He’s destroyed about 10 pairs of shoes,” Bill said. 

Liam added, “He’s kind of a big baby.” 

“He’s vicious,” said Milo. Eli added, “He’s annoying.” 

The BDT is gaining increasing levels of recognition from the American Kennel Club as their numbers grow. In 2021, the AKC recognized the BDT as a distinct breed, and will consider granting them “miscellaneous” status when their population in the U.S. reaches 150, explained BDT Club President Dana Simel. When their numbers reach 500, the AKC will consider granting them full recognition as a breed. 

There are currently only 49 BDTs in the U.S., and six in Canada. There are only about 500 members of the breed worldwide. But interest is steadily growing, as the club is expecting at least seven litters from known breeders in 2024, Simel added. In 2018, there were only two known BDTs in the U.S. 

The BDT Club was founded in 2020, “so that we could monitor all the dogs that were here, and get more (BDTs) here. We have a breeding schedule (because) there are so few Barbados in the world that we can’t afford to not breed for diversity. We can’t cross breed because that will be the death of the breed,” Simel said. 

The American BDT Club works with the Portuguese Kennel Club for the breeding schedule, helping to “ensure the health and vitality, and ensure the breed survives,” Simel added. 

In an effort to preserve the breed’s function, the BDT Club is also actively seeking to drum up interest in BDTs among American ranchers and livestock farmers who would use the animals as working dogs. 

“They are a tough breed and they herd cattle. That makes them really tough,” Simel said. “I’ve seen these dogs herding bulls and they are just amazing. They protect their livestock (but) if they don’t have sheep or cows, they will protect their people.”

Michael Moore
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

1 COMMENT

  1. Great article, Michael. Thank you so much for getting the word out about this beautiful and rare breed!

    • Please sign me up for the newsletter - Yes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Religion: Coping with the world

Whenever I feel like life is difficult or my...
Business

Local Scene: Veterans Day Run is Nov. 12

Veterans Day Run is Nov. 12 The Nov. 12 Veterans...
Business

Developers plan 1,901 homes in Morgan Hill under ‘builder’s remedy’

As Morgan Hill and Santa Clara County officials wait...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,630FansLike
1,294FollowersFollow
2,842FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Religion: Coping with the world

Local Scene: Veterans Day Run is Nov. 12