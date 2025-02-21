Morgan Hill residents Manraj Pabla and Mayra Jakaitis were recently elected to membership into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Both are students at San Jose State University.

Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest “and most selective” honor society for all academic disciplines, says a press release from the society. Pabla and Jakaitis are among about 20,000 students, faculty, staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only.

The top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership in Phi Kappa Phi, says the release. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann, who wanted to create an honor society that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.