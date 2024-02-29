Registration required for open space

Starting March 2, all weekend visits to the Máyyan ‘Ooyákma – Coyote Ridge Open Space Preserve in Morgan Hill will require registration, and must be led by a docent, the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority announced this week.

The change only applies to those who visit the preserve on Saturdays and Sundays. The change is necessary due to the anticipation of increased weekend visitors during the spring season, thus enabling better protection of the wildflowers and butterflies during those periods, the OSA said in a press release.

The weekend registration and docent requirements will be in effect all Saturdays and Sundays through May 26.

A Butterfly Pass is still required year-round to access the trails inside the preserve’s Habitat Protection Area, says the press release. On Wednesdays through Fridays, visitors with a Butterfly Pass may access the Habitat Protection Zone without a docent.

The preserve is closed Mondays and Tuesdays year-round for scientific research and management.

Multiple docent-led hikes ranging in distance from .25 mile to 5 miles will be offered throughout the day on Saturdays and Sundays. On these hikes, visitors will experience the unique habitat and learn about the rare and threatened species that thrive there, including the Bay checkerspot butterfly, said the OSA. Visitors will also learn how they can play a role in protecting the landscape and the wildlife that live at the preserve.

All visitors are encouraged to check the Máyyan ‘Ooyákma – Coyote Ridge Open Space Preserve website at http://tinyurl.com/562bjk8m before traveling there.

The Máyyan ‘Ooyákma – Coyote Ridge Open Space Preserve is located at 9611 Malech Road.

Fundraiser for youth music March 3

Donate your unwanted clothes, books, electronics and other items March 3 to help the Sobrato Murphy Music Association raise funds for youth music education and programs.

The local nonprofit will hold a fundraiser by collecting donated items from the community for Goodwill, from 9am-2pm March 3 in the parking lots of both Sobrato High School and Martin Murphy Middle School. Accepted items include clothes, books, electronics, small appliances and exercise equipment in any condition.

The fundraiser will NOT accept furniture, tires, pet items, large appliances, weapons, food, household trash, automotive parts containing liquids, construction debris, hazardous household chemicals or any liquids.

The event will take place rain or shine.

For more information, visit sobratomurphymusic.com.

Carnegie Hall sendoff

Ann Sobrato High School’s Wind Ensemble will perform their spring concert at 7pm March 20. The concert is a preview of the band’s upcoming performance at Carnegie Hall in New York, which is scheduled for March 25.

The March 20 Carnegie Hall sendoff concert will take place at the Ann Sobrato High School theater, 401 Burnett Ave.