

Nowadays we have many worries—life questions, why things happen in the world.But what if the question is, “What can I do!?” Most of the time we worry about things we can’t change or have no control over—but if we now start focusing on the things we can change and control, that will change the perspective on life, but above all it will change the way we feel.

And there begins our joy and our happiness because every decision we make is important. No matter how small it is, true happiness comes from the inside out and, according to the way we live, the decisions we make day by day.

Bishop Hugo Martinez

So we can change all the things around us, including people, place and material things but if we can’t change our insides, the way we see people, the way we think, and the way we live, nothing is going to change.

Most of the time we do things that have no value or don’t add anything to our life, and at the end of our life years we realize all the time and opportunities we missed. Please value every moment of your life with your loved ones—love, serve others, forgive and be patient, because the day will come: “When you can’t do what you’ve always done, then you will do what matters most.” Then you’ll realize everything you didn’t do and what is really important in life.

And why do we have to wait until our last days to realize this? The more people, especially youth and children, understand this, their lives will change and they will be much happier, because in the end it is what we all seek. Why is there no greater happiness and wealth than in those things that cannot be bought with money?

Be happy. We continue to look for happiness in material or external things, thinking that they will bring us happiness, without knowing that it is something internal and that it depends on every decision we make every day.

Being happy also includes being respectful, kind, charitable, honest and patient with others, knowing that they are imperfect just like us. By doing good to others, we will begin to get rid of pride, which does not let us be happy. Pride is the root of all evil.

I hope that we can help all of our young people so that they can understand these things, so that they can be fully happy and the best way is by example.

Hugo E. Martinez is President/Bishop of the Spanish Gavilan Branch in Gilroy of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints. He is a member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County. Bishop Martinez can be reached at [email protected].

