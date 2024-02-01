Vallez named to Dean’s List

Gianna Vallez, of Morgan Hill, was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for fall semester 2023, says a press release from the university. A total of 13,950 students enrolled during fall semester 2023 at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

Carrillo makes Honors List

Sophia Carrillo, from Morgan Hill, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Honors List for the 2023 fall semester. Carrillo is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Students taking undergraduate courses who have earned at least 12 credits in residence at MSOE, are in good academic standing with a term GPA of 3.20 or higher, who are not on the Dean’s List, are on the Honors List, says a press release from MSOE.

Mayer qualifies for Dean’s List

Christian Mayer, of Morgan Hill, has qualified for the Seton Hall University Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester. After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C,” qualify for the Dean’s List.

Fundraiser for youth music March 3

Donate your unwanted clothes, books, electronics and other items March 3 to help the Sobrato Murphy Music Association raise funds for youth music education and programs.

The local nonprofit will hold a fundraiser by collecting donated items from the community for Goodwill, from 9am-2pm March 3 in the parking lots of both Sobrato High School and Martin Murphy Middle School. Accepted items include clothes, books, electronics, small appliances and exercise equipment in any condition.

The fundraiser will NOT accept furniture, tires, pet items, large appliances, weapons, food, household trash, automotive parts containing liquids, construction debris, hazardous household chemicals or any liquids.

The event will take place rain or shine.

For more information, visit sobratomurphymusic.com.

Court issues advisory about jury scams

Authorities in the South Bay are warning against scammers trying to trick victims into believing they’ve missed jury duty and owe money.

Santa Clara County Superior Court issued an advisory on Jan. 25 about jury-related scams recently reported in the county.

In the scam, which has popped up in a dozen states including California, imposters claim to be court officials or law enforcement officers, using fake badge numbers and photoshopped images to appear authentic.

“One unfortunate consequence of these tactics is that individuals may genuinely believe they have missed a court appearance and owe money as a result,” the Santa Clara County court advisory states.

To thwart scammers, residents should not provide any personal or financial information over the phone to anyone claiming to be court officials or law enforcement. Court officials will never request sensitive information by phone.

Anyone who gets a request for personal information should contact the fraud unit of their local police department. In addition the incident should be reported to the jury office of the local court.

Official court personnel may contact someone by telephone, but they will never ask for personal information, the court said.

“If in doubt, hang up and independently verify the legitimacy of the call by contacting the court directly,” according to the advisory.

The County of Santa Clara’s jury office can be contacted at [email protected].

Contact information for California courts can be found at https://www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm?query=browse_courts.

Deadline approaching for second installment of property taxes

The deadline to pay the second installment of the 2023-24 annual secured property taxes is approaching.

The second installment of the property tax is due Feb. 1 and becomes delinquent at 5pm on April 10. The second installment may be paid separately only if the first installment has been paid.

The County of Santa Clara Department of Tax and Collections (DTAC) announced in October the availability of the annual secured Fiscal Year 2023-2024 property tax bills. These bills can be accessed, viewed, printed and paid online at sccdtac.org. For taxpayers who have opted for electronic copies, bills were delivered to the email address on file as of Oct. 2. For all other taxpayers, tax bills were delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

Payments can also be mailed to: Department of Tax and Collections, 110 West Tasman Drive, San José, CA 95134-1700.

A list of special assessment tax exemptions for seniors and persons with disabilities is also offered.

For information, visit sccdtac.org.

SVCE offers rebates for gas-to-electric upgrades

Silicon Valley Clean Energy Exchange is offering another $3 million for the FutureFit Homes program, which offers rebates for customers who upgrade from gas to energy efficient electric heat pump equipment, says a press release from SVCE.

Since the exchange began the FutureFit Homes program in October 2022, it has updated 223 heat pump water heaters and 334 heat pump space heating equipment and cooling systems in Silicon Valley. Those customers took advantage of more than $2.8 million in rebates offered through the program so far, says the press release.

The additional funding recently approved by the SVCE board of directors will nearly double the number of customers served by the program.

“Our communities’ commitment to creating a safe, healthy region is truly inspiring,” said Tina Walia, SVCE Board Chair and City of Saratoga Councilmember. “We’re proud to see customers enthusiastically making these upgrades with the FutureFit Homes rebates. Their dedication reinforces our collective journey towards creating healthier homes and reducing emissions in Silicon Valley.”

Customer participation in the FutureFit Homes program has fostered a culture of efficient equipment adoption, reduced emissions and climate action across SVCE communities, the press release adds.

“I think most folks want to do something for the environment, but if it’s going to cost them a lot of money it makes it tough, but between tax rebates and the Silicon Valley Clean Energy rebates, these things are affordable,” said Curt Cotner, SVCE customer and rebate recipient.

The FutureFit Homes program is slated to expand equipment eligibility in the spring of 2024. SVCE customers can request rebates and find out more about the FutureFit Homes program online at svcleanenergy.org/home-rebates.