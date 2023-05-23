Local Scene: Pridefest is June 1

Wang graduates from Harvey Mudd

Celine M. Wang, of Morgan Hill, received a bachelor of science degree from Harvey Mudd College on May 14. Wang majored in computer science and graduated with high distinction, according to a press release from the college. Wang attended Archbishop Mitty High School.

Smith named to President’s List

Christopher Smith, of San Martin, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s Winter 2023 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer, says a press release from the university.

Slevin graduates

Catherine D. Slevin, of Morgan Hill was among the more than 850 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2023 who were awarded bachelor’s and associate’s degrees at its undergraduate commencement ceremony on May 21 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2022, as well as January and May of 2023.

Slevin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology from The University of Scranton, says a press release from the university.

“Rest assured that all you’ve experienced and been exposed to in your time here at Scranton will serve you well in years to come. Your immersion in the Jesuit way has not only afforded you increased knowledge, but it’s given you the chance to examine and develop you: the whole person – mind, body and spirit,” said Dr. James M. Murray in his remarks upon receipt of an honorary degree at the ceremony. “Prime amongst the values, virtues and abilities you have honed here at Scranton is a quality that I encourage to redouble your investment in and make top of mind from now on… and that is your character.”

Edward Boss Prado Foundation donates $25K to Gavilan Nursing program

The Edward Boss Prado Foundation donated $25,000 to Gavilan College’s Nursing program to cover all fees for completing a degree for at least five students.

“We have a great need for nurses, and we have a great need in our most disadvantaged communities for good paying jobs for our young people,” Prado’s Executive Director Cecelia Ponzini said. “We have the solution right here in our backyard with Gavilan College’s Nursing program. It is gratifying to know five students will not have to worry about fees or program costs, and will transform their lives, and that of their families. I am grateful for the partnership with Gavilan College.”

“Cecelia Ponzini and The Edward Boss Prado Foundation are a cornerstone in our South County communities, including San Jose, Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy,” Gavilan Superintendent/President Pedro Avila said. “The organization helps the most underserved families with dignity and supports other nonprofits in our area. With this donation to fund the education of five nursing students, the Edward Boss Prado Foundation is making a commitment to economic sustainability, and we are grateful.”

PrideFest is June 1

Celebrate Morgan Hill’s LGBTQIA+ community at Pridefest, scheduled for 6-7:30pm June 1 at the Morgan Hill Civic Center Plaza, 17575 Peak Ave. The celebratory and educational ceremony will feature speakers, entertainment, flag raisings, refreshments and advocacy, according to city staff.

The event is free and open to everyone, including families and people of all ages.

The City of Morgan Hill commemorates the month of June as Pride Month by displaying the Pride Flag at city facilities, including City Hall, the Community & Cultural Center and the Centennial Recreation Center.

Like last year, the city will display the Progress Pride flag, which includes a five-colored chevron to the classic Rainbow Flag to emphasize “inclusion and progression,” says an email newsletter from city staff. The added five arrow-shaped lines represent marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color (black and brown stripes), and the colors pink, light blue, and white are used on the Transgender Pride Flag.

Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Morgan Hill Library will have their quarterly book sale 10am-3pm June 3 at the Morgan Hill Library, 660 West Main Ave.

All books are $1 or less; children’s and teen books are 10 cents each. The bag sale starts at 2pm, with a cost of $4 to fill a standard-size bag or $5 with a reusable library bag.

The members-only preview sale is 9-10am before the sale opens to the public.

Memberships to the Friends of the Morgan Hill Library may be purchased at the door.

Meditation workshop

The “Beyond Worry: Being at Peace with the Unknown” mindfulness meditation workshop is scheduled for 10:30am-3pm June 10 at the Morgan Hill House, Villa Mira Monte, 17860 Monterey Road.

The workshop will be led by James Morrison, who was a Buddhist monk for over 30 years, says a press release. The workshop is suitable for both beginners and experienced practitioners and includes the basics of sitting, walking and eating meditation.

Teachings are offered on a donation basis. Participation is limited. For complete details and to reserve your place, contact Carol at [email protected].