May 24, 2023
A 1923 Ford Model T leads the procession of classic cars that entered the May 20 Sobrato FFA Car Show in north Morgan Hill. Photo: Juan Reyes
Cruising for a cause

Inaugural car show supports Sobrato FFA

By: Staff Report
The inaugural Sobrato FFA Car Show was a resounding success on May 20, with 113 classic cars entered and more than $4,000 raised for the local high school’s chapter of the Future Farmers of America, according to Sobrato High School Agriculture teacher Kayla Erath. 

The event took place in the parking lot of Ann Sobrato High School on Burnett Avenue. The festivities included a classic car show as well as a silent auction and food trucks. 

Proceeds from the event will go directly to the Sobrato FFA chapter, which includes more than 530 Sobrato students. The funds will help pay for leadership conference travel around the state and support student competition teams—such as Ag Mechanics, Vet Science, Floriculture and Dairy Judging—and pay for supplies for classes and other student events, Erath said. 

“We are extremely happy that this event went well and loved being able to see the community come together to support our youth,” said Erath, who is already looking forward to the second annual Sobrato FFA Car Show in spring of 2024. 

A total of 113 classic car owners entered their vehicles in the May 20 Sobrato FFA Car Show, which raised about $4,200 for the local student Future Farmers of America chapter. Photo: Juan Reyes
Photo: Juan Reyes
Photo: Juan Reyes
Photo: Juan Reyes
Photo: Juan Reyes
Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
