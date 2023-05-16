good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 17, 2023
Community

Aaron Tran named U.S. Presidential Scholar

Sobrato High senior is one of 12 California honorees 

By: Staff Report
Aaron Tran, who attends Ann Sobrato High School in Morgan Hill, has been named a 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar. 

Tran was one of 161 high school seniors nationwide named to the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars—who are honored for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields, says a press release from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. Only 12 California students were named to the 2023 list of Presidential Scholars. 

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” Cardona said. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers,  other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education. 

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 8,000 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

A complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at ed.gov/psp.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

