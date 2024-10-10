MH residents make the dean’s list

Morgan Hill residents Kaitlyn Pershall, Caden Leedy and Gabrielle Stieg were named to the spring 2024 dean’s list at Biola University. Pershall is majoring in Comm Sciences Disorders; Leedy is an Engineering Physics major; and Stieg is majoring in Public Relations & Strategic Communications.

Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

MHPD blood drive

The Morgan Hill Police Department is partnering with the American Red Cross to sponsor the “Faith & Blue Blood Drive” from 9am-3pm Oct. 11 in Morgan Hill. The blood drive will take place in the El Toro Room of the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

To register and reserve a time to donate blood, visit https://tinyurl.com/bdf6u67m.

Remembering local publisher

A celebration of the life of Morgan Hill publisher Marty Cheek is scheduled for 1-4pm Oct. 12 at Villa Mira Monte, 17860 Monterey Road. Cheek died Sept. 9 at age 57. He co-founded Morgan Hill Life in 2013. Before that, he wrote for the Morgan Hill Times, Gilroy Dispatch and Los Gatos Weekly-Times.

Airport Day is Oct. 26

The fourth annual San Martin Airport Day and Food Truck Fly-In is scheduled for 9am-3pm Oct. 26 at the San Martin Airport. The free event features aircraft demonstrations; food offerings from local food trucks; live music; aircraft on display; skydiving demonstrations; RC aircraft performances; meet-and-greets with local pilots and flight schools; classic car show; silent auction; tethered hot air balloon rides (weather permitting, in the early morning before the event); and a beer and wine garden.

Airport Day festivities are organized by the South County Airport Pilots Association (SCAPA), a local nonprofit that supports and promotes general aviation and the local airport. The event is a “wonderful, family-friendly opportunity for aviation enthusiasts and community members to come together, enjoy delicious food and celebrate our shared passion for aviation,” says a press release from SCAPA.

Also at the event, SCAPA will award three scholarships of $3,000 each to provide financial assistance for local students pursuing careers in aviation.

The San Martin Airport is located at 13030 Murphy Ave. in San Martin.

The Haunt resumes

Morgan Hill Haunt, the city’s annual competition for the best Halloween season home decorations, has begun. Registration opens that day on the city’s website, at morganhill.ca.gov/2460/Morgan-Hill-Haunt. Registration is free.

Get creative as you frighten your neighbors for the ultimate Halloween home decorating bragging rights. The competition is sponsored by the Morgan Hill Parks and Recreation department.

The entry deadline is Oct. 15. Drive-by judging will take place Oct. 17-21. Entries will be judged on Most Creative, Best Use of Effects and Scaries Decor.

Gilroy DMV reopens Nov. 12

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) this week announced that the Gilroy office at 6984 Automall Parkway will reopen Nov. 12, following an extensive summer long renovation.

The DMV last week announced that the Gilroy office would reopen before the end of October, but later revealed a delayed reopening date “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The office closed on July 2 for renovations, which include new flooring, furniture and other improvements, says a press release from the DMV.

Area residents are encouraged to take this opportunity to apply for a REAL ID, which requires an office visit to complete the application. Starting May 7, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved documents, like a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the U.S. and access secure federal facilities and military bases.

To ensure the shortest office visit possible, first go to REALID.dmv.ca.gov to fill out the online application, upload necessary documents and print a confirmation code. Bring your documents and confirmation code to the DMV office to finalize your transaction. No appointment is needed. Once at a service window, it now usually takes less than 10 minutes to complete the REAL ID transaction, according to the DMV.

The DMV is also offering more digital services that customers can access from home or their personal devices. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit, including self-service transactions that are no longer available in offices, according to the DMV.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers can sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.