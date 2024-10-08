Running to represent District C on the Morgan Hill City Council are Soraida Iwanaga and Michael Orosco.

District C, which includes the northwest portion of the city limits of Morgan Hill, has been represented by Council member Rene Spring since he was first elected in 2016. Spring decided earlier this year that he would not seek reelection in the November balloting.

The Morgan Hill City Council District A seat is also on the Nov. 5 ballot, with David Dindak and Miriam Vega running. In the race for mayor of Morgan Hill, District B Council member Yvonne Martinez Beltran is running against incumbent Mark Turner.

The Times asked each candidate the same four questions so that readers could get to know more about them and their plans for office if elected. Iwanaga’s and Orosco’s answers are included in this week’s edition.

Soraida Iwanaga, candidate for city council

Times: Is there any personal or professional information about yourself that you want to share with the voters?

Iwanaga: I was born and raised here in the Bay Area. I received my degree in Nursing at San Jose State University, and my Masters in Nursing at Samuel Merritt University. I currently work at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz.

Soraida Iwanaga

I met my husband David in college and we have been married for 26 years. We have two amazing sons that are a constant source of joy for us. The choice to move to Morgan Hill was due to them. We wanted to raise them in a safe tight knit community. I have never regretted this decision.

Outside of being a mom, my passions include all things outdoors, especially going for walks and camping, reading a really good book (thank you Booksmart), attempting to recreate recipes from the Great British Baking show and watching a good hockey game.

Why are you running for Morgan Hill City Council?

I want my community to remain a safe, family friendly and economically thriving place to call home. With the rapid growth that we have been forced to undertake, due to STATE MANDATES, much of the charm and essence of our town is being threatened. Our green spaces are disappearing, we have more traffic and more crime. I want to fight to preserve the things that make Morgan Hill a wonderful place to live.

What are some of the pressing issues in your district that you would like to work on if elected?

Public safety, traffic and Infrastructure. District C, like all other districts, has experienced the high density homes and box building construction. We have seen traffic increasing exponentially. Our residents know that more services are needed to meet the growth. Despite the completion of the Hale extension, we still have a bottleneck at Hale and Wright. Our streets need continued attention. We are going to need more police officers and emergency personnel for our community to ensure that all members of our community remain safe.

If the City of Morgan Hill discovered $5 million that needed to be allocated immediately, what areas would you spend that money on, and why?

The ability to guarantee that we could retain more police officers for the next few years would certainly be a priority for me, as this would go a long way to ensuring public safety. This said, I would also like to spend money on things that are often undervalued such as parks, connecting bike lanes and adding trails. Parks, trails and bike lanes are so important for improving our quality of life and that is why I would want to spend money on these things.

Why should Morgan Hill elect you to the city council?

I believe that I will be bringing something unique to the city council and that is my experience as a nurse. I know the value of listening to others, the importance of advocating for someone in need, of critical thinking and understanding that not all problems can be solved and that you have to be creative and willing to compromise sometimes to meet needs. The act of serving is humbling. I believe in respecting the views of others and I strongly believe in the need for us as a community to work together for the betterment of our beloved Morgan Hill.

Michael Orosco, candidate for city council

Times: Is there any personal or professional information about yourself that you want to share with the voters?

Orosco: I am a 15-year resident of Morgan Hill. I was born and raised in Turlock, California. After high school I joined the California Army National Guard as a combat medic, worked as a carpenter, continued with my education in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering and moved to Silicon Valley in the late 90s.

Michael Orosco

Today I am an Electrical Engineer P.E. and a small business owner. I am a husband, father and empty nester. My wife and I enjoy the area wineries, weather and local parks and recreation. In the winter, I enjoy snowboarding in the Sierras.

Why are you running for Morgan Hill City Council?

My first experience in Morgan Hill, I was 16 and drove my parents over Pacheco Pass to a small conference at the Flying Lady Restaurant. I was immediately star struck with this town.

When I first moved to Silicon Valley, I lived in the South Bay but kept my eye on Morgan Hill. In 2009, I moved here and never looked back.

I love this town, and I want to help foster the kind of change that will retain the culture and heritage that attracted me here—a small-town vibe while creating opportunities for measured growth with local jobs.

What are some of the pressing issues in your district that you would like to work on if elected?

My district has seen major construction over the last few years. From the Hale extension to the Valley Water Upper Llagas Creek Flood Protection project. The Hale extension has brought some relief from the effect of commuters driving through our residential streets, but now we need to ensure that it does not become an accident-prone racetrack. I will work with the local police force to promote/enforce safe driving and public safety along this new roadway artery. Phase 2B will once again bring traffic issues along Hale and provide major headaches to the district’s residents. I will provide oversight of the contractors to minimize the local impact.

If the City of Morgan Hill discovered $5 million that needed to be allocated immediately, what areas would you spend that money on, and why?

One-time use dollars bring opportunity and require thorough examination on their utilization. Funds like this need to have a lasting impact to the community and potentially provide a return on their investment.

When looking at planned projects that would meet these criteria, I would look to see how we could make the “El Toro Trail” shovel ready. This trail will have lasting local and regional impact, opening the mountain to local and countywide recreationists. Environmentally it would create an erosion proof trail, ending damage to the mountain’s face. Economically it will bring hikers to Morgan Hill and into our downtown restaurants and retail businesses.

Why should Morgan Hill elect you to the city council?

I am the INDEPENDENT in this race and will champion compromise. I am a registered independent and come with an open mind and a willingness to work for our city. I served as a planning commissioner for Morgan Hill and have the record, experience and knowledge of how our city works to represent the district.

By running for office, I am providing the voters with a choice. In that choice, the key difference is experience. I may be a political newcomer, but I am ready to hit the ground running as District C’s representative. I would be honored to have your vote.