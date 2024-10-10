Three seats on the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Trustees will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. Voters will select their board representatives in Trustee Area 5 (central Morgan Hill), Trustee Area 6 (north Morgan Hill) and Trustee Area 7 (south Morgan Hill).

Two candidates are running for each of the three seats: Jennifer Marquez and Tyler Smith for TA 5; Rebeca Munson and incumbent Mary Patterson for TA 6; and Veronica Andrade and Tom Pocus for TA 7.

Incumbents Ivan Rosales Montes (TA 5) and Adam Escoto (TA 7) are not running for reelection.

To determine what MHUSD Trustee Area you reside in, visit the district’s website at mhusd.org.

In an effort to help readers get to know the candidates a little better, the Times has asked all the candidates to respond to a series of questions about their personal and professional background, as well as their policy ideas. Their responses will be published over the coming weeks.

In this week’s Times, we publish answers provided by TA 7 candidates Andrade and Pocus.

Veronica Andrade

Any biographical information you want to share with the voters?

I have nearly 20 years experience working in public education. I have been an English teacher, journalism adviser, ELD coordinator and instructional coach for teacher candidates via San Jose State University Teacher Preparation Program. Currently, I am a Communication Instructor at Gavilan College. Prior to Gavilan College, I taught for MHUSD at Central High School and Britton Middle School.

Veronica Andrade

I have been recognized as Teacher of the Year by Gilroy Unified School District in 2009, SJUSD in 2015, and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce in 2021. I’m also a parent to two MHUSD graduates, one from Central and the other from Sobrato.

Why are you running for the MHUSD Board of Trustees?

I’m running for the MHUSD Board of Trustees to amplify the voices of often-unheard student populations and to address the critical challenges facing public education today.

With my extensive background as an educator and student advocate, I want to ensure that decisions made at the board level prioritize students’ needs, including closing learning gaps, supporting mental health, and promoting equity and inclusivity in education.

What would you do as a trustee to improve MHUSD’s financial situation and keep the district financially stable?

With a $1 million surplus and $41 million in reserves, it’s clear that the district is financially stable—not in dire straits. While some cuts still need to be made, this is not new; we’ve faced a similar $4.4 million deficit in 2017-2018 under previous leadership.

Because our state funding depends on Average Daily Attendance (ADA), I will support initiatives that boost student attendance. I will also work closely with city, county and local nonprofits to address service overlaps, ensuring resources are used efficiently for long-term financial stability and to meet the needs of the whole child.

What are some of the top pressing issues in MHUSD or in your Trustee Area, and what would you do to address them if elected?

Forty percent of MHUSD families are socio-economically disadvantaged, and nearly 1 in 9 are unhoused. For some, survival is the most urgent concern. Some parents are worried about their child’s mental health needs. Others just want assurance that their child is getting a quality education.

When elected, I will continue doing what I’ve done for nearly 20 years: coordinate with local nonprofits and the new Education Foundation to secure funding and services. I will look at innovative educational pathways ensuring all students have access to modern resources and opportunities to succeed.

Tom Pocus

Any biographical information you want to share with the voters?

I’ve called Morgan Hill home for over 36 years, where my wife and I raised our five children, all graduates of Live Oak High School. With a background in teaching, child counseling and technical roles in biopharma and aerospace, I’ve balanced professional work with deep community involvement.

Tom Pocus

From supporting school band programs to coaching sports and co-founding the town’s first Lacrosse club, my commitment to youth development has been unwavering. I hold degrees in Chemistry and Psychology, and in my free time, I enjoy music, biking, painting, and gymnastics.

Why are you running for the MHUSD Board of Trustees?

I’m running for the MHUSD Board of Trustees because I believe in education’s transformative power for both individuals and communities. My background in education, counseling and technical fields has given me insight into the challenges our schools face.

I’m committed to providing every student with the tools to succeed through stronger curricula, better teacher support, and more transparent decision making.

By prioritizing financial accountability, academic excellence, and community engagement, I aim to create an educational environment that allows every child to reach their full potential. Our children deserve the best, and I’m dedicated to making that happen.

What would you do as a trustee to improve MHUSD’s financial situation and keep the district financially stable?

As a trustee, I would focus on restoring MHUSD’s fiscal responsibility by maintaining balanced budgets through auditing and efficient resource allocation. By learning from the district’s past long-term financial stability, I will prioritize directing funds toward essential areas like classrooms, teacher support and critical student programs.

Additionally, I will pursue alternative funding sources, including grants and partnerships, while ensuring transparency in all budget decisions. Through these actions, I aim to rebuild community trust and maintain the district’s financial health, ensuring high-quality education for all students.

What are some of the top pressing issues in MHUSD or in your Trustee Area, and what would you do to address them if elected?

Top pressing issues in MHUSD include declining academic performance, particularly in English and math, as well as budget shortfalls and a lack of transparency. To address these, I would advocate for targeted investments in academic support programs, such as tutoring and intervention services, to raise proficiency levels.

I would also push for greater fiscal accountability by conducting regular audits and ensuring community involvement in budget decisions. Additionally, improving communication between the district and parents will be key to restoring trust and addressing concerns about their children’s educational future.