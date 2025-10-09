The 19th annual Living Above the Influence Community Resource Fair will take place 12-4:30pm Oct. 11 at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road.

This year’s theme is “From Shadows to Sunshine—Embracing a Brighter Future.” The theme was chosen to remind the community that no matter where you are in life—whether you’re thriving, overcoming challenges or simply seeking connection—there’s always a path to brighter days, says a press release from Living Above the Influence.

The Oct. 11 resource fair will feature live musical and cultural performances; free bbq lunch; food trucks on site; a kids’ zone with a jump house, arts and crafts, face painting and games; free raffle prizes including bikes, gift baskets, electronics and more; resource booths hosted by local organizations and service providers; vendors; and a Community Impact Awards Ceremony.

Welcome messages are scheduled from Morgan Hill Mayor Pro Tem Marilyn Librers, City Manager Christina Turner and Morgan Hill Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Carmen Garcia.

Inspiring speakers on the program include Josette Benavidez-Hatcher, Louie Catano, Monice Ramirez, Marcos Martinez and others.

The event is free and family-friendly.