STACKS is flipping more than just pancakes—it’s redefining the classic breakfast experience into something fresh, modern and deeply connected to the local community.

Though STACKS has long been a Bay Area favorite, its newest location in downtown Morgan Hill adds a fresh dimension—genuine hospitality and a small-town soul that makes breakfast feel like home.

When STACKS first opened its doors here the buzz was immediate. Locals, already familiar with the brand from nearby cities, were eager to welcome it into their own neighborhood. Owner Nate Habash, a longtime Morgan Hill resident, saw an opportunity to bring something new to the area after visiting countless breakfast places and identifying gaps in both menu and atmosphere. He explored several locations, but downtown—with its charm and strong sense of community—was unmatched. It was the perfect fit.

Inside, Morgan Hill STACKS feels distinct from its sister locations. While other branches may evoke a traditional diner feel, the Morgan Hill outpost on Monterey Road just south of Third Street is noticeably more modern and refreshing. Habash believes each STACKS location should reflect the beauty of its community.

“Every city has its own vibe,” he explains. “Morgan Hill deserved something that fits the town, not a copy-paste concept.”

Overwhelmingly, the town has responded enthusiastically. From the city’s support during setup to the steady stream of customers since day one, Morgan Hill has embraced STACKS as its own. While the cozy space fills up quickly, the atmosphere remains warm and inviting, fueled by smiles, sizzling skillets and the aroma of sweet maple syrup.

Like a family kitchen

Habash’s journey to ownership started in wholesale baking and gourmet sandwiches before he took over the STACKS brand from a friend. What started with two locations has now grown to six, supported by a tight-knit team—some of whom have been with him for over 20 years.

While Habash oversees all STACKS locations, you’ll often find him in the back of the house or chatting with guests out front.

“Listening is huge,” he says. “Customers will tell you what works if you give them the space to speak.”

The restaurant’s style of direct communication influences menu changes as well.

Menu changes are guided by a mix of data and feedback. Using a powerful point-of-sale system, Habash and his team track the popularity of every dish, refining the menu with precision. Seasonal ingredients—especially fresh fruit—drive many specials, and since the restaurant has no freezers, every bite comes from fresh, high quality ingredients delivered multiple times a week.

A menu that mixes tradition with a twist

STACKS specializes in New American breakfast and lunch, but with its own playful, creative spin.

With fluffy banana macadamia nut pancakes, rich seafood omelets with fresh crab or spicy chilaquiles that pack a punch, any customer is sure to find a dish worth coming back for. Local favorites include the hearty Farmer’s Breakfast, which features eggs, bacon, sausage links and pancakes; and the indulgent Lumberjack Pancake, topped with blueberries, sliced bananas, walnuts and wheat germ.

But STACKS isn’t just about indulgence—it’s about inclusion. Before taking over STACKS, Habash often heard customers say they had limited breakfast options—both in terms of where they could go and what was on the menu. With an entire gluten-free menu and a growing selection of plant-based offerings, customers no longer have to sacrifice their favorites.

From gluten-free triple berry waffles to vegetarian chorizo, diners with dietary restrictions are thoughtfully considered and catered to—ensuring that no guest feels excluded.

Serving more than food

While STACKS is still relatively new to Morgan Hill, the restaurant is laying the groundwork to make a lasting impact beyond breakfast and lunch. From participating in community events, such as the summertime Friday Night Music Series, to engaging with the Chamber of Commerce and planning quarterly partnerships with fire and police departments, STACKS is steadily becoming part of downtown Morgan Hill’s rhythm.

STACKS hopes to deepen relationships with local schools and nonprofits in the coming year, reflecting the same heart-forward approach they’ve built in other Bay Area neighborhoods.

Looking ahead

As STACKS nears its one-year anniversary in Morgan Hill, it’s also looking toward the future. The location serves as a pilot to see how the brand resonates with smaller towns, and early signs are promising—this location has become one of the strongest performers in its first year. Expansion into similar small-town communities is on the horizon, but STACKS remains focused on being a meaningful part of Morgan Hill first.

At its core, STACKS is about more than food. It’s about connection. Whether it’s a senior enjoying their favorite gluten-free waffle, a family gathering over Sunday brunch or a first-time visitor diving into a plate of raspberry pancakes, STACKS ensures every guest leaves with a full belly and a warm heart.

Hungry and happy—just the way STACKS intended.

Ishq Kandhra is a senior at Sobrato High School.