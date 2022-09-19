Groundbreaking for downtown art gallery set for Sept. 22

Construction for the Edes Building, a wine bar and art gallery that is set to “invigorate” central downtown Morgan Hill, will break ground Sept. 22 at the southwest corner of Monterey Road and Second Street, according to the City of Morgan Hill.

“Dan McCranie and the team at Colibri Gallery are committed to invigorating the arts and culture experience in Morgan Hill. We are fortunate for their vision, commitment and passion for the arts,” said Assistant City Manager Edith Ramirez. “KTGY’s unique design of the Edes Gallery offers an aesthetically pleasing contemporary design while honoring the site’s historical significance.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will start at 11am Sept. 22.

Taking inspiration from the local landscape, the Edes Building is designed to be a work of art itself. Using mass timber and incorporating sculptural elements within the architecture, the building’s layout will have an ambiance that is “both warm and welcoming,” says the city’s description of the project.

The Edes Building gallery space—which will showcase contemporary artwork from the Bay Area and beyond—will consist of two levels for art exhibitions, workshops, public programming and a wine cafe. The total size of the mixed-use building’s interior is about 6,600 square feet.

“The Edes Building provided an exciting opportunity for KTGY to break the mold of traditional art galleries,” said Sean Martino, associate principal at KTGY architects. “By embracing the surrounding rolling hills and greenery, along with the movement of downtown, we were able to design a flexible gallery that serves the community through art and entertainment while paying homage to the history of Morgan Hill.”

The site where the Edes Building project is located—on the corner of Second Street and Monterey Road—is rich in history that dates back to the 1920s. Located on the property at that time was the Edes Grocery Store. Through the years, the property also housed Telfer Grocery Store, Statti’s Corner Drug Store and Squeri Brothers Hardware. South Valley Bikes moved there in the 1980s.

The Edes Building, which was granted a building permit earlier this year, is developed by Dan and Kathy McCranie, who are the owners of Ladera Grill restaurant and Colibri Art Gallery. The McCranies are longtime residents of south Santa Clara County, avid art collectors and supporters of local visual arts.

“The project complies with the city’s Sustainable Building Provisions, which include developing environmentally responsible and efficient structures,” said Morgan Hill Plan Check Engineer James Son. “A significant portion of construction materials for the Edes Building uses cross laminated timber (CLT), which is an eco-friendlier product as compared to carbon-emissions heavy materials like steel or concrete.”