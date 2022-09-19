good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
74.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 20, 2022
Article Search
A rendering of the interior of the first floor of the proposed Edes Building art gallery and wine bar shows an open layout with plenty of space for art displays. Photo: KTGY
NewsBusinessEconomyFeaturedLocal News

Groundbreaking for downtown art gallery set for Sept. 22

Two-story Edes Building project features sustainable design

By: Michael Moore
65
0

Construction for the Edes Building, a wine bar and art gallery that is set to “invigorate” central downtown Morgan Hill, will break ground Sept. 22 at the southwest corner of Monterey Road and Second Street, according to the City of Morgan Hill.

“Dan McCranie and the team at Colibri Gallery are committed to invigorating the arts and culture  experience in Morgan Hill. We are fortunate for their vision, commitment and passion for the arts,” said Assistant City Manager Edith Ramirez. “KTGY’s unique design of the Edes Gallery offers an aesthetically pleasing contemporary design while honoring the site’s historical significance.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will start at 11am Sept. 22. 

Taking inspiration from the local landscape, the Edes Building is designed to be a work of art itself. Using mass timber and incorporating sculptural elements within the architecture, the building’s layout will have an ambiance that is “both warm and welcoming,” says the city’s description of the project. 

The Edes Building gallery space—which will showcase contemporary artwork from the Bay Area and beyond—will consist of two levels for art exhibitions, workshops, public programming and a wine cafe. The total size of the mixed-use building’s interior is about 6,600 square feet. 

“The Edes Building provided an exciting opportunity for KTGY to break the mold of traditional art  galleries,” said Sean Martino, associate principal at KTGY architects. “By embracing the surrounding rolling hills and greenery, along with the movement of downtown, we were able to design a flexible gallery that serves the community through art and entertainment while paying homage to the history of Morgan Hill.”

The site where the Edes Building project is located—on the corner of Second Street and Monterey Road—is rich in history that dates back to the 1920s. Located on the property at that time was the Edes Grocery Store. Through the years, the property also housed Telfer Grocery Store, Statti’s Corner Drug Store and Squeri Brothers Hardware. South Valley Bikes moved there in the 1980s. 

The Edes Building, which was granted a building permit earlier this year, is developed by Dan and Kathy McCranie, who are the owners of Ladera Grill restaurant and Colibri Art Gallery. The McCranies are longtime residents of south Santa Clara County, avid art collectors and supporters of local visual arts. 

“The project complies with the city’s Sustainable Building Provisions, which include developing  environmentally responsible and efficient structures,” said Morgan Hill Plan Check Engineer James Son. “A significant portion of construction materials for the Edes Building uses cross laminated timber (CLT), which is an eco-friendlier product as compared to carbon-emissions heavy materials like steel or concrete.”

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Crawl for a cause

Michael Moore -
Mild temperatures and sunny skies made for the perfect...
Agriculture

District bans watering commercial, industrial, institutional lawns

Staff Report -
As Santa Clara County suffers through a third straight...
Business

Local Scene: Gavilan will dedicate new bridge

Staff Report -
Local students named to SNHU President’s List A trio of...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,214FollowersFollow
2,894FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Crawl for a cause

District bans watering commercial, industrial, institutional lawns