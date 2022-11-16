Local Scene: Dean’s List; Red Cross blood supply

Flu season may impact Red Cross blood supply

The American Red Cross urges blood and platelet donors to give now and help fight the potential impact of seasonal illnesses and a potentially severe flu season on the blood supply.

A blood drive is scheduled in Morgan Hill on Nov. 19 from 9am to 3pm at the South Valley Masonic Center, 380 W. Dunne Ave.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a serious spread of flu this year and is already reporting an early spike in cases in several states. When seasonal illnesses increase, the number of healthy donors tends to decrease, leaving the Red Cross blood supply vulnerable to a potential shortage over the holidays.

Donors—especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets—can help bolster the blood supply now by making an appointment to give in the coming weeks.

There is no waiting period to donate blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1.800.733.2767.

As a thank-you, the Red Cross is offering several opportunities to donors this month:

• All who come to give Nov. 1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.

• Those who come to give over the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 23-27, will get a Red Cross knit beanie, while supplies last.

• All who come out to help Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details are available at rcblood.org/together.

Locals named to Dean’s List

Morgan Hill residents Kelsey Orlando (majoring in Psychology), Kaitlyn Pershall (majoring in Comm Sciences Disorders), Hannah Ruffner (majoring in Bible, Theology and Ministry) and Gabrielle Stieg (majoring in Psychology) were named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

The Biola Dean’s List honors students with a GPA of 3.6 or highe while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2, says a press release from Biola University.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement and investment in scholarship,” said Tamara Anderson, Associate Provost of Academic Effectiveness and Administration. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the students’ personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”