Altman-Palm expands slim lead in MHUSD Trustee election

Nancy Altman-Palm has widened her lead to nearly 80 votes over incumbent Wendy Sullivan in the Morgan Hill Unified School District Trustee Area 1 race.

As of 5pm Nov. 14, Altman-Palm had received 1,953 votes, to Sullivan’s 1,874, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters website.

There are 6,996 registered voters in MHUSD Trustee Area 1, which includes the eastern portion of the school district. As of Nov. 13, 3,058 ballots have been counted in the race for TA 1, according to the registrar’s office.

Sullivan was elected to her first term on the MHUSD Board of Trustees in 2018.

Altman-Palm is a retired educator with 25 years experience at MHUSD, including 21 years as a teacher and assistant principal at Britton Middle School.

Countywide, local elections officials have counted about 90% of the ballots cast in the Nov. 8 election. They will continue to collect postmarked mail-in ballots for counting through Nov. 15. The results of the election must be fully tabulated and certified by Dec. 16.

Nov. 8 election results, as of Nov. 15 from the registrar of voters office:

MHUSD TA 1

Nancy Altman-Palm 1,953 votes

Wendy Sullivan 1,874

MHUSD TA 2

James Dill 1,215

John Horner 2,221

MHUSD TA 3

Dennis Paul Delisle 789

Armando Benavides 756

Terri Eves Knudsen 1,174

MHUSD TA 4

Carol Gittens 1,528

Pamela Gardiner 1,727

Mayor

Larry Carr 3,695

Rich Constantine 4,934

Mark Turner 6,472

City Council District B

Bryan Sutherland 1,413

Yvonne Martinez Beltran 2,156

City Council District D

John McKay 1,832

Marilyn Librers 2,373

District 1 Supervisor

Sylvia Arenas 56,922

Johnny Khamis 47,894

Sheriff

Kevin Jensen 214,665

Robert “Bob” Jonsen 220,916

Assembly District 28

Liz Lawler 42,297

Gail Pellerin 85,780