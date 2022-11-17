Altman-Palm expands slim lead in MHUSD Trustee election

Nancy Altman-Palm has widened her lead to nearly 80 votes over incumbent Wendy Sullivan in the Morgan Hill Unified School District Trustee Area 1 race.
As of 5pm Nov. 14, Altman-Palm had received 1,953 votes, to Sullivan’s 1,874, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters website.
There are 6,996 registered voters in MHUSD Trustee Area 1, which includes the eastern portion of the school district. As of Nov. 13, 3,058 ballots have been counted in the race for TA 1, according to the registrar’s office.
Sullivan was elected to her first term on the MHUSD Board of Trustees in 2018.
Altman-Palm is a retired educator with 25 years experience at MHUSD, including 21 years as a teacher and assistant principal at Britton Middle School.
Countywide, local elections officials have counted about 90% of the ballots cast in the Nov. 8 election. They will continue to collect postmarked mail-in ballots for counting through Nov. 15. The results of the election must be fully tabulated and certified by Dec. 16.
Nov. 8 election results, as of Nov. 15 from the registrar of voters office:
MHUSD TA 1
Nancy Altman-Palm 1,953 votes
Wendy Sullivan 1,874
MHUSD TA 2
James Dill 1,215
John Horner 2,221
MHUSD TA 3
Dennis Paul Delisle 789
Armando Benavides 756
Terri Eves Knudsen 1,174
MHUSD TA 4
Carol Gittens 1,528
Pamela Gardiner 1,727
Mayor
Larry Carr 3,695
Rich Constantine 4,934
Mark Turner 6,472
City Council District B
Bryan Sutherland 1,413
Yvonne Martinez Beltran 2,156
City Council District D
John McKay 1,832
Marilyn Librers 2,373
District 1 Supervisor
Sylvia Arenas 56,922
Johnny Khamis 47,894
Sheriff
Kevin Jensen 214,665
Robert “Bob” Jonsen 220,916
Assembly District 28
Liz Lawler 42,297
Gail Pellerin 85,780