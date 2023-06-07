Local Scene: Academic honors, local author pens new book

Hicken named to President’s List

Thomas Hicken, of Morgan Hill, was named to the spring 2023 President’s List at Utah Tech University.

A total of 1,051 students were included on the President’s List for the semester, says a press release from the university. Inclusion indicates students’ strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher for the President’s List. Students are also required to complete a minimum of 15 credits.

“I’d like to congratulate all of our students whose hard work has paid off and earned them placement on the President’s List,” Dr. Michael Lacourse, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said. “I’m proud of our students for taking advantage of all the opportunities available here at Utah Tech.”

Baltazar named to Dean’s List

Jaylene Baltazar, of Morgan Hill, made the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for the spring semester. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed, says a press release from Gonzaga.

Local author pens new book on California’s pirate raids

Few Californians are aware that the state was once the target of a series of pirate raids. This overlooked period of early 19th century history is the subject of a new book by regional author William Briggs, entitled “That Pirate, Bouchard.”

The book recounts the adventures of the French-born privateer Hipolito Bouchard, who sailed for Argentina during the South American wars of independence from Spain. Privateers practiced a form of government-sanctioned piracy and Bouchard sailed around the world searching for Spanish ships and coastal seaports to plunder. In 1818, he attacked and burned Monterey before raiding Santa Barbara and sacking the mission at San Juan Capistrano.

According to Briggs, a former California State University communications professor and dean, Bouchard’s California raids didn’t yield much plunder, but they did demonstrate the weak hold Spain held on Alta California in the last days of the empire. Bouchard is revered as a national hero and Father of the Navy in three South American countries. But to Californios, he was “Ese Pirata, Buchar” (“That Pirate, Bouchard”), said with fear and scorn.

“He’s well-known in Argentina, Chile and Peru, as well as France. This may be the most comprehensive English language version of the story,” Briggs said.

The book follows Hipolito Bouchard from his early days as a seaman in the Napoleonic Navy, to his disillusionment at the French attempts to put down the slave revolt on St. Domingue (Haiti) and his decision to join the independence movement in Rio de la Plata (Argentina) as both a soldier with Jose de San Martin and as a privateer. Following his around-the-world voyage and raids on California, Bouchard returned to South America expecting a hero’s welcome, only to face charges of piracy. He found redemption serving the cause of liberty in Peru with Simon Bolivar, eventually becoming Admiral of the new Peruvian Navy.

“It’s a fascinating story of global revolutions with an important California connection and a very human central character,” Briggs said. “He was one of the last great privateers in the Age of Sail. For one week in 1818, the flag of Argentina flew over California.”

The book follows another of the author’s books of less-well-known episodes of the state’s history, “Badass Lawman,” the story of 19th century sheriff John Hicks Adams, published in 2022.

“That Pirate, Bouchard” is available online on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and at local book sellers. The author will hold a book talk at BookSmart, 421 Vineyard Town Center in Morgan Hill, on June 24 from 11am to 1pm.

Santa Clara Valley Healthcare signs Climate Pledge Initiative

Santa Clara Valley Healthcare (SCVH) signed the federal health sector Climate Pledge initiative to reduce its carbon footprint at all its hospitals and clinics and become net-zero by 2050. SCVH includes Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC), O’Connor Hospital, St. Louise Regional Hospital (SLRH) and a multitude of clinics across Santa Clara County.

“Santa Clara Valley Healthcare is making this climate commitment to bring better health and wellness to our world and our community for generations to come,” said Paul E. Lorenz, Chief Executive Officer for Santa Clara Valley Healthcare. “Like all businesses, the healthcare community must reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and reduce harm to our planet.”

Goals and actions include:

• At a minimum, reduce organizational emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050, publicly accounting for progress on this goal every year.

• Designate an executive-level lead for the work on reducing emissions by 2023 and conduct an inventory of supply chain emissions by the end of 2024.

• Develop and release a climate resilience plan for continuous operations by the end of 2023, anticipating the needs of groups in the community who experience disproportionate risk of climate-related harm.

All areas of operations will be explored to reduce environmental harms, including on-site emissions from energy usage and waste from anesthetic gases, vehicles and refrigerants, according to SCVH.

SCVH also has joined the Universal Meals program, which adheres to enrollment in the Good Food Purchasing Program through the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.

The Universal Meals program, designed by the Physician’s Committee for Responsible Medicine, provides guidelines that deliver recipes devoid of animal products, gluten-containing grains, nuts and common allergens.

According to Universal Meals, SCVH is the first public healthcare system in the country to offer one of their recipes, now in cafeterias at SLRH and O’Connor. SCVMC is expected to soon follow. Sweet and Sour Cauliflower is available on the SLRH cafeteria menu. O’Connor is offering Japanese Pasta Salad with Kabocha Squash, and a Chickpea Salad.

“Adding these recipes is part of a larger recognition that both people and the environment must be well cared for,” said Jocelyn Dubin, Lead Public Health Nutritionist at the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department. “Providing inclusive options for people with food allergies and dietary restrictions builds toward greater health equity in our communities, as we strive to make the healthy and sustainable choice the easy choice for all.”

Mark Turner to get roasted at Cinnabar Winery

Cinnabar Winery will host a roast of Mark Turner, who departed from the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce after being elected as mayor of Morgan Hill in 2022.

The roast will be held June 25 from 4:30-6:30pm at the winery, 3200 Dryden Ave. in Gilroy.

The evening of food, wine and witty banter will be emceed by Mike Sanchez, featuring appetizers by Heavy’s Catering and wine from Cinnabar Winery.

All attendees are encouraged to wear a colorful necktie.

The event is for ages 21 and over.

Admission is $75. For tickets, visit tixopolis.com/e/mark-turner-roast.

Celebrate America

The Morgan Hill Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a “Celebration of America” concert on July 2. The concert will feature performances of patriotic music by the Temple Hill Choir and professional pianist Amy M. Davis, who is also a Miss America finalist.

The concert will begin 7pm July 2, at 1790 E. Dunne Ave. in Morgan Hill.