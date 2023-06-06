good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 7, 2023
Live Oak High School is hosting a wrestling camp this Sunday which is being led by Isaiah Martinez, a three-time CIF State Champion and four-time NCAA Division I All American.
Live Oak High School hosting wrestling camp with Isaiah Martinez

By: Emanuel Lee
Live Oak High School is hosting a wrestling camp June 11 from 8am to 2:30pm. The event is being done in conjunction with West Hills College Wrestling Camps.

The clinician/camp leader is none other than Isaiah Martinez, a decorated wrestler who is a four-time NCAA All-American and two-time NCAA Division I national champion while competing for the University of Illinois. Before that, Martinez won three CIF State Championships while at Lemoore High. 

Martinez currently is an assistant wrestling coach at Illinois. Live Oak Assistant Principal Fernando Camargo is the camp director of the event and is familiar with Martinez, having grown up in Lemoore. Camargo said plenty of wrestlers and teams around the Bay Area will be attending the camp, and with good reason. 

“I think it’s a pretty cool opportunity for our kids to have this camp here at the high school,” Camargo said. “There’s a lot of buzz and we’re just grateful to have a guy of Isaiah’s caliber here.”

The registration link is losportscamps.com, and the cost is $50 per wrestler. For more information, contact Camargo at [email protected] or (559) 643-7035.

Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected].

Support Local Journalism
