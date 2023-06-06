Live Oak High School hosting wrestling camp with Isaiah Martinez

Live Oak High School is hosting a wrestling camp June 11 from 8am to 2:30pm. The event is being done in conjunction with West Hills College Wrestling Camps.

The clinician/camp leader is none other than Isaiah Martinez, a decorated wrestler who is a four-time NCAA All-American and two-time NCAA Division I national champion while competing for the University of Illinois. Before that, Martinez won three CIF State Championships while at Lemoore High.

Martinez currently is an assistant wrestling coach at Illinois. Live Oak Assistant Principal Fernando Camargo is the camp director of the event and is familiar with Martinez, having grown up in Lemoore. Camargo said plenty of wrestlers and teams around the Bay Area will be attending the camp, and with good reason.

“I think it’s a pretty cool opportunity for our kids to have this camp here at the high school,” Camargo said. “There’s a lot of buzz and we’re just grateful to have a guy of Isaiah’s caliber here.”

The registration link is losportscamps.com, and the cost is $50 per wrestler. For more information, contact Camargo at [email protected] or (559) 643-7035.