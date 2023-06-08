good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
73.1 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
June 8, 2023
Article Search
Gavin Herr, 30, recently completed his second season coaching the Live Oak High boys lacrosse team and was recently named the U.S. Lacrosse Coach of the Year.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLive Oak High School

Live Oak’s Gavin Herr named U.S. Lacrosse Coach of the Year

By: Emanuel Lee
19
0

Gavin Herr literally eats, breathes and sleeps lacrosse. 

If he’s not coaching the sport, he’s refereeing games. If he’s not refereeing matches, he’s flying to different parts of the U.S. to play in tournaments. And if Herr isn’t doing any of those things, he’s either game planning or thinking of ways to further grow the sport of lacrosse. 

Yes, Herr is a lax lifer. Herr, a Hollister resident who recently completed his second season coaching the Live Oak High boys lacrosse team, recently earned a prestigious award when he was named the U.S. Lacrosse Coach of the Year. 

In the recently completed 2023 season, the Acorns had their best campaign in program history, winning a league championship and Central Coast Section playoff game for the first time. Herr was notified he had won the award by Live Oak Athletic Director Mike Gemo at the team’s postseason banquet on May 31.

“It was a really sweet moment and I was really appreciative of being there with my team,” he said. “It was really cool. I really think this award is a reflection on the players I work with. I’ve only been here two years with these boys so I can’t take a whole lot of credit. But being able to help them grow as men and leading them to work together as a team and build relationships through the sport is an awesome thing.”

Herr credited Brad Ledwith for his daily administrative support which allows Herr to focus on coaching. He also noted the contribution of Mike Barnes, who was invaluable during the season and particularly on game days. 

Two days after the team’s party, the 30-year-old Herr was on a plane to Austin, Texas to play in a box lacrosse tournament with the Cali Buccaneers. Such is the life of Herr, whose job as a mobile massage therapist allows him flexibility to dedicate a huge chunk of his time to lacrosse. 

In addition to the Cali Bucs, Herr also plays for the Palo Alto Ducks, a men’s outdoors lacrosse squad. He’s currently scheduled to play with the Ducks in a tournament in San Diego at the end of this month and a Masters tournament in Lake Tahoe in July. 

He’s enjoyed success with the Bucs, who won the tournament in Austin and also were victorious at a tournament in Las Vegas earlier this year. Herr said there’s a particular value in him still playing and being able to relate to the players as a coach. 

“It’s still important to be a part of this game,” he said. “We ask these kids to do a lot and to not understand the effort they put in, it would be a shame. So I put in the effort and time and the kids understand we as coaches are willing to put in the work and effort to help them achieve their goals.”

Herr has been involved in the game a long time and as such a player he formerly coached—Nick Gray—is a 20-year-old who played with him at the tournament in Austin. 

“We won the championship so he did a great job,” Herr said. “I’ve mentored him for a long time since he was a U14 youth, doing private lessons and we got him into box lacrosse and he really flourished there. So it’s really cool to see what this game can give back to these kids.”

Herr wasn’t just awarded for his coaching duties with Live Oak. He’s also the director and head coach of Morgan Hill Lacrosse, a club program that offers year-round recreational and competitive lacrosse for boys and girls ages 6 through high school and beyond. 

The organization fields teams including the South County Outlaws (youth boys), Clovers (all girls), MOHI (high school to 18-plus) and Little Laxers (4-6 years old). Herr has worked with Menlo-Atherton High boys coach/co-athletic director Steven Kryger to grow the game in the Bay Area through youth clubs and leagues. 

“Steven is a good friend and interacting with him and the rest of the South Bay leaders has been great,” Herr said. “He’s an absolute delight.”

Here’s how maniacal Herr is for lacrosse. Herr received blessing from his fiance for them to schedule their wedding date on Oct. 23 in Kauai, Hawaii. That makes it convenient because he’ll fly out to Oahu on the 26th for a men’s Masters tournament. 

“My fiance loves me so much and understands how deeply embedded I am in this game,” Herr said. 

Gavin Herr (right) was recently named the U.S. Lacrosse Coach of the Year.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected].

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Religion: Pride and joy

submitted -
It was a joy and blessing to be able...
Business

Local Scene: Academic honors, local author pens new book

Staff Report -
Hicken named to President’s List Thomas Hicken, of Morgan Hill,...
High School Sports

Live Oak High School hosting wrestling camp with Isaiah Martinez

Emanuel Lee -
Live Oak High School is hosting a wrestling camp...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,244FollowersFollow
2,844FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Religion: Pride and joy

Local Scene: Academic honors, local author pens new book