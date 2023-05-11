good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 11, 2023
Local Scene: Academic honors; lawn watering three days a week

The Friends of the Morgan Hill Library will have their quarterly book sale 10am-3pm June 3

By: Staff Report
Becerra inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Mary Becerra of Morgan Hill, a student at Saint Mary’s College of California, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Lawn watering expands

The City of Morgan Hill is no longer in a Level 4 Water Shortage as of May 4, which means residents and property owners can now expand their lawn watering to three days per week through Oct. 31. 

Under the city’s watering guidelines, watering days are determined by a home’s residential address, according to city staff. Odd-numbered and no-numbered addresses may water on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Even-numbered addresses may water on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. 

The city continues to adhere to permanent water conservation measures adopted to prevent the wasteful use of water, city staff said in an email newsletter. These include the continued prohibition on watering non-functional turf on commercial, industrial and institutional properties—which includes homeowners’ associations. 

“These measures allow for management of the city’s potable water supply in the short and long-term future in order to minimize the effects of drought, climate change and the unreliability of imported water infrastructure that serves the City of Morgan Hill,” says the newsletter.

Library Book Sale 

The Friends of the Morgan Hill Library will have their quarterly book sale 10am-3pm June 3 at the Morgan Hill Library, 660 West Main Ave. 

All books are $1 or less; children’s and teen books are 10 cents each. The bag sale starts at 2pm, with a cost of $4 to fill  a standard-size bag or $5 with a reusable library bag. 

The members-only preview sale is 9-10am before the sale opens to the public. 

Memberships to the Friends of the Morgan Hill Library may be purchased at the door.

Meditation workshop

The “Beyond Worry: Being at Peace with the Unknown” mindfulness meditation workshop is scheduled for 10:30am-3pm June 10 at the Morgan Hill House, Villa Mira Monte, 17860 Monterey Road. 

The workshop will be led by James Morrison, who was a Buddhist monk for over 30 years, says a press release. The workshop is suitable for both beginners and experienced practitioners and includes the basics of sitting, walking and eating meditation. 

Teachings are offered on a donation basis. Participation is limited. For complete details and to reserve your place, contact Carol at [email protected].

