good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
75.4 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
May 12, 2023
Article Search
The Live Oak High baseball team celebrates after a 10-2 win over Leigh Thursday, capping a remarkable comeback that saw the Acorns earn a share of the BVAL Mount Hamilton Division championship. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLive Oak High School

Live Oak baseball completes remarkable turnaround, earns share of BVAL Mount Hamilton Division title

By: Emanuel Lee
4
0

After the first six games of the Blossom Valley Athletic League Mount Hamilton Division season, the Live Oak High baseball team was 2-4 and in seventh place out of 10 teams. 

A league championship—and a three-peat—seemed a distant reality. Somehow, someway, the Acorns came all the way back to earn a share of the title after they beat Leigh High 10-2 on Thursday. Live Oak, Leigh and Branham finished in a three-way tie for the championship, all with 12-6 records in the rugged Mount Hamilton.  

The fact the Acorns (17-9) vaulted four teams to earn a share of the title is a testament to their determination and talent. They had to win both games against Leigh in the final week of the regular-season to complete an improbable comeback, and the initial step was fulfilled when they won the first game 8-3 on Tuesday. 

Landon Stump earned the win on the mound with six solid innings and Aidan Keenan started Thursday’s contest and allowed just one earned run while striking out six in five innings. In the league-finale, Stump had a huge day at the plate, hitting a three-run home run as part of Live Oak’s four-run first inning. 

He also had a double, single and finished with five RBIs. Ethan Lopez went 2-for-4 with a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning. Keenan helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3, including a run-scoring single. 

Ryan Roberts also had two singles as Live Oak outhit Leigh, 11-5. The Acorns didn’t have their best day defensively, committing five errors. However, their pitching and offense was plenty good enough as they outscored the Longhorns 18-5 in the two-game set. 

Live Oak will find out its postseason fate when the Central Coast Section playoff brackets are announced Monday night. The Acorns are likely to be either a Nos. 6-8 seed in Division I or a Nos. 1-2 seed in Division II. All of the opening-round/quarterfinal games are set to be played on May 20. 

Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected].

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: Academic honors; lawn watering three days a week

Staff Report -
Becerra inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Mary...
Business

Learn about Morgan Hill’s public works services

Staff Report -
National Public Works Week is May 21-27, and the...
Community

Religion: More blessed to give?

submitted -
Do you have a prayer room? Is there a...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,243FollowersFollow
2,846FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Academic honors; lawn watering three days a week

Learn about Morgan Hill’s public works services