As 2025 comes to a close and the calendar turns to a new year, we asked members of the community to share their resolutions, hopes and plans for 2026.

Their answers are below.

Leadership Morgan Hill President Daniel Sanidad

Next year will mark the 120th year of our city, and we will have an amazing year of events offering an array of opportunities for our residents to experience and remember why our town feels like home. As a community leader, and specifically the Board President for Leadership Morgan Hill, I have placed a personal stake on empowering the leadership from all to begin from within.

To inspire an existence of purpose, and with common purpose we can be more powerful in this moment than a life filled with momentary obsession.

Former Mayor Steve Tate

My plan for next year is to maintain and increase my volunteer efforts to serve and promote Morgan Hill and as many of our great nonprofits as I can. Morgan Hill is a great community with strong character.

Our residents appreciate the services we offer and are willing to “give back” to make us even better. Many visitors have discovered us; we are already a dining destination and becoming one for other attractions like shopping and the arts.

Looking forward next year to continued economic growth. The city has an outstanding economic development staff and a plan/blueprint that should enable us to fill available commercial spaces with larger business tenants.

Seeing the downtown hotel finally open will be a highlight!

Carmen Garcia, superintendent of Morgan Hill Unified School District

Welcoming a new year always generates a sense of promise and excitement. I look forward to our school community’s continued academic growth, ensuring our classrooms remain places where students feel engaged, empowered and well-prepared for their next steps—whether that is for college and/or career but always blazing a trail on the path of their choosing.

At MHUSD, we remain committed to working together via a collective efficacy approach that consistently places students at the heart of everything we do. We are proud that our students develop into confident and purpose driven individuals who discover their unique potential.

2025 brought MHUSD historic achievements, new partnerships and many celebrations. Join us as we build on this momentum. Together, we can look forward to even more academic growth, new opportunities, and continued success for our students, both inside and outside the classroom.

I wish our Morgan Hill community an incredibly prosperous 2026!

City Manager Christina Turner

In 2026, my resolution is to continue serving Morgan Hill with gratitude, love and a strong commitment to people first. I am looking forward to walking alongside our city council, city team and community with a grateful heart as we build trust, care for one another and shape a strong future together.

Nick Gaich, President and CEO Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce

I am profoundly inspired by our Morgan Hill community, whose daily dedication makes Morgan Hill extraordinary. I am humbled by their tireless efforts and remain steadfast in my mission to serve as a community connector to empower, engage and unite individuals and organizations to elevate and advance the health and well-being of our neighborhoods.

[I am looking forward to] the opportunity to work with our residents and businesses to strengthen community resiliency where everyone can live, work and prosper with a sense of purpose and belonging that will shape the quality of life for all.

Lori Allen, Director of Programs Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce

My hope for our community in 2026 is that we continue to be a place where local businesses thrive, where our neighbors and friends feel connected, supported and proud to belong. These community qualities are what makes Morgan Hill a special place to call “Home.”

Mayor Pro Tem Marilyn Librers

As 2025 comes to a close I have been reflecting on my goals for our community. I would like to increase communication throughout our communities by having quarterly neighborhood meetings with residents. Let me hear what’s on the minds of our citizens.

Sometimes as a city council we are flooded with concerns that haven’t yet been on our radar. Let’s change this and have open meetings with all age groups. I’m always happy hearing what is on your mind. I get many emails and phone calls and would like to turn these into personal gatherings. Will you join me in 2026?

