For the second consecutive year, El Toro Tours has donated $5,000 to support Morgan Hill Parks and Recreation, helping sponsor the city’s annual Morgan Hill Haunt and Holiday Lights Morgan Hill home decorating events.

City officials said in a press release that they plan to formally recognize the donation at the Morgan Hill City Council meeting scheduled for 6pm Jan. 28, at the Council Chamber Building, 17555 Peak Ave.

El Toro Tours, the parent company of the Morgan Hill Wine Trolley, has partnered with the city to support seasonal events aimed at encouraging community participation and family-friendly activities during the fall and winter months.

The Morgan Hill Haunt and Holiday Lights programs invite residents to decorate their homes and compete for awards such as Most Creative and Best Use of Effects.

To complement the decorating contests, El Toro Tours also offers themed trolley rides that take families through neighborhoods showcasing Halloween and holiday decorations throughout the city. Between Dec. 12-23, the company hosted more than 50 Holiday Lights trolley tours, each lasting about 50 minutes, drawing more than 1,000 riders, says the city’s press release.

“We’re proud to support the City of Morgan Hill’s Holiday Lights program for a second year,” said Heather Gallegos, co-founder of El Toro Tours. “The excitement, the togetherness and the joy of the season are what make these tours so special, and we love being part of a tradition that lights up our community.”

According to city officials, the $5,000 annual contribution helps offset program costs and keeps the seasonal events affordable and accessible for residents. The 2025 sponsorship marks the second year El Toro Tours has supported both the Holiday Lights and Morgan Hill Haunt programs.

“We’re thankful to El Toro Tours for their generosity and ongoing support,” said Assistant City Manager and Public Services Director Chris Ghione. “We are honored to have a partner who shares our commitment to fostering a stronger, more connected community for everyone.”