good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
75.5 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
July 22, 2022
Article Search
Aidan Keenan, an incoming Live Oak High senior, pitched in the invite-only Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) League, a weeklong event that was used to determine the 40-man 18U USA National Team Training camp roster. Photo by Chris Keenan.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLive Oak High SchoolLocal NewsNews

Live Oak High senior Aidan Keenan continues meteoric rise

By: Emanuel Lee
25
0

Aidan Keenan had a pretty good idea he was going to be selected to the 40-man 18U National Team Training Camp roster. 

After all, USA Baseball was reserving 20 of the 40 roster spots for pitchers, and given what he did at the Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) League—a weeklong event which was used to determine the 40-man list—the incoming Live Oak High senior felt great about his chances. 

“I thought I performed pretty well and had high odds of making it,” Keenan said July 21 by phone from Florida, where he was taking part in a Perfect Game event. “It’s an honor being a top-40 player and also a relief to know I was able to accomplish that.”

The squad will be cut down to a final 20-man 18U National Team roster, to be announced on Sept. 2. From there, the team will compete in the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Baseball World Cup Sept. 9-18 in Bradenton and Sarasota, Fla. 

With the best players in the nation, competition will be fierce for every roster spot. 

“If I’m selected to the top 20, that would be unreal,” said Keenan, a Stanford-commit. “It would be incredible.”

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound flame-throwing right-hander is having quite a summer, as he also took part in the renowned Major League Baseball-USA Baseball High School All American Game at Dodger Stadium on July 15. The event was part of the MLB All-Star Week in Los Angeles and featured many of the top U.S.-based high school prospects for next year’s 2023 MLB Draft. Some consider the event the most star-studded prep showcase of the year. In fact, 37 of the High School All-American players participated in the PDP League at the USA Baseball National Team Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

Each pitcher in the PDP League had two, two-inning outings. Keenan didn’t allow a hit or run in either of his outings. 

“Both outings were efficient and quick,” he said. “I think I might have been the only pitcher who didn’t allow any hits. I walked a few kids, but that was about it.”

Keenan pitched one inning in the High School All-American Game, allowing no hits or runs with one strikeout. He received some nice praise from the broadcasters, including former MLB second baseman Harold Reynolds, who commented on the spin rate on one of Keenan’s fastballs and needing just 15 pitches to get through an inning of work. 

Keenan started making waves nationally after he hit 95 mph in between his sophomore and junior year. But things have really taken off once he popped 98 mph—yes, 98—on the radar gun last December. 

“That was a really crazy moment because I know it’s one of the fastest fastballs in the entire 2023 class,” Keenan said. “That number came out of nowhere because I jumped from 96 to 98. I was a bit surprised I hit that number.”

Keenan said he’s hit 98 two more times since then, and if he continues to develop and get stronger, it’s well within reason that he could hit 100 mph in the next year or two. That’s one of the reasons why Keenan could very well be a first or second-round selection in next year’s MLB Draft. 

Nowadays, it’s almost impossible for a pitching prospect to get noticed unless his velocity is consistently in the low to mid-90s because the MLB has increasingly become a home run-strikeout game. 

Keenan’s fastball progression has been meteoric. He was topping out at 86 mph just two years ago and could barely touch 80 in 2018, but since then his velo has kept on ascending. Not only that, but Keenan’s fastball has tremendous movement, or in baseball terms, some serious run. He also utilizes a hard, biting slider, a curveball and has a 3/4ths delivery with lightning quick arm speed. 

Keenan will probably grow to 6-2 or 6-3, and he would like to put 10-15 additional pounds of muscle on his frame. 

“There’s a saying that mass is gas,” he said. “The goal before the next high school season is to be 185 pounds and then 190 going into college.”

Keenan didn’t play for Live Oak as a junior but confirmed he will play his senior season. That will make everyone around the program extremely delighted. A big part of Keenan’s motivation is to help lead the Acorns to a historic Division I championship, where it would have to beat a couple of powerful West Catholic League Schools along the way. 

In May, Live Oak had this year’s D1 champion, St. Francis, on the ropes but couldn’t put the Lancers away.

“That was tough,” he said. “We’re a small-town team and a school not as known for raising athletes like those WCAL schools. So if we could beat them and win the D1 championship, that would be insane. We’d be the biggest underdogs, but I know we could do it.”

The 6-1, 175-pound Keenan has developed into one of the top class of 2023 prospects. Photo by Chris Keenan.
Aidan Keenan delivers a pitch in the MLB-USA Baseball High School All-American Game on July 15 at Dodger Stadium.
Aidan Keenan delivers a pitch with his profile on the Dodgers Stadium scoreboard. Photo by Chris Keenan.

Sports editor Emanuel Lee can be reached at [email protected]

Emanuel Lee
Sports Editor of the Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. PR of 3:13.40 at the 2019 CIM. Hebrews 12:1.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

DA says police killing of Gilroy murder suspect was legal

Michael Moore -
Santa Clara County investigators determined that police “lawfully shot...
COVID-19

Officials urge Covid-19 vaccines for youngest children

Erik Chalhoub -
With the first day of school rapidly approaching and...
Guest View

Religion: We are better than this

submitted -
My great-grandfather was a bishop in a small Christian...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,871FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

DA says police killing of Gilroy murder suspect was legal

pfizer vaccine

Officials urge Covid-19 vaccines for youngest children