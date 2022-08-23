good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
58.1 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
August 24, 2022
Article Search
the outsider limelight south valley civic theatre christy wright peter mandel lisa serra
“The Outsider” cast includes Christy Wright (from left), Peter Mandel and Lisa Serra. Limelight’s production opens Aug. 26. Photo: ​​Elizabeth Mandel
FeaturedNews

Limelight opens season with ‘The Outsider’

By: Erik Chalhoub
27
0

Politics these days are an ever-enlarging pit of divisiveness, but Limelight’s season-opening political comedy focuses on something everyone can get behind: laughter. 

“The Outsider,” performed by Limelight presented by South Valley Civic Theatre, runs select days from Aug. 26-Sept. 17 at the Gilroy Center for the Arts, 7341 Monterey St.

The play follows reluctant gubernatorial candidate Ned Newley, a terrible public speaker with abysmal poll numbers. But his political consultant sees Newley as the person the public just might be looking for.

Director JoAnna Evans said “The Outsider” is a witty commentary on today’s political climate.

“It’s sharp, it’s funny, it has something valid to say about politics currently,” she said. “The political thought is we need somebody who is a Washington outsider in order to do better. The play explores whether we really need an outsider, or do we need somebody who is people-oriented who knows how to get things done.”

Peter Mandel portrays Newley, and said the character has strong values who believes in the government, but struggles to convey that to the public.

“To me, he is the hero of the story,” he said. “He is incredibly shy and not a natural politician at all. That tension makes performing the character fascinating.”

Mandel, who serves as executive director for Limelight, said the group wanted to schedule a show to make audiences laugh.

“This is pure comedy,” he said. “This is a laugh out loud good time. I think everybody is in the mood for that right now.”

Evans, a veteran of local theater, directing and performing in everything from giant musicals to short plays, said the small, intimate nature of the Limelight show, with only seven performers, takes a different mindset for everyone involved.

That won’t be a problem for the experienced cast who hail from around the Bay Area.

“You have to pull back,” she said. “We’re only inches away from the actors. At the big playhouse in Morgan Hill, gestures have to be bigger, you have to worry about volume. Here, you’ve got to be careful about sight lines, about volumes, not overacting.”

For information and tickets, visit svct.org/2022_outsider.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

BookSmart celebrates a decade of Finding Waldo in Morgan Hill

Staff Report -
BookSmart earlier this month celebrated 10 years of finding...
News

Religion: Hijrah—To start anew and carry on the message

submitted -
On Friday, July 29, Muslims began the New Year...
Crime

MHPD finds credit card skimmer at bank ATM

Staff Report -
Police in Morgan Hill are looking for the person...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,024FansLike
1,210FollowersFollow
2,882FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

BookSmart celebrates a decade of Finding Waldo in Morgan Hill

Religion: Hijrah—To start anew and carry on the message