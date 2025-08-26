As the Mayor of Morgan Hill and the VTA Board member representing South County, I would like to thank Councilmember Hilton for his thoughtful letter regarding the future of Caltrain service in South County. I appreciate his long-standing commitment to improving transportation options for our communities and his diligence in tracking ridership data and advocating for fiscally responsible transit investments.

I agree that it is essential we have a comprehensive and collaborative conversation about the future of train and transportation services in South County. However, before making any decisions to eliminate all four Caltrain stops serving Morgan Hill, San Martin, and Gilroy, I believe it is critical that we carefully consider all available options and the broader implications of such a move.

While increasing bus service may appear to be a more cost-effective solution, we must recognize that simply replacing train service with buses may not adequately address the diverse transportation needs of our residents. Train service offers unique benefits—such as comfort, reliability, and regional connectivity—that cannot be fully replicated by bus transit alone. Eliminating train service altogether could result in significant inequities for South County residents, particularly those who rely on Caltrain for their daily commute.

Moreover, the ridership numbers cited in his letter are important, but I believe they warrant further review to ensure accuracy and context. A deeper analysis, including input from VTA staff, Caltrain representatives, elected officials, and community members—both riders and non-riders—should inform any decisions about service changes. We must also acknowledge that increasing ridership requires sustained investment in outreach, infrastructure, and service reliability, which has not been consistently prioritized in South County.

The idea of double tracking or purchasing the existing tracks is certainly worth exploring, but as he noted, such efforts would require significant time, coordination, and funding. Prematurely pausing or eliminating train service could jeopardize future opportunities for expansion and long-term improvements.

Should train service be discontinued, I would respectfully propose that South County residents receive a proportional tax rebate, given that they would be contributing to transportation funding without access to the services it supports. Alternatively, the $15 million currently allocated could be redirected toward more localized and targeted transportation solutions that better serve our communities. Morgan Hill successfully ran a last mile transit service (MoGo) at reasonable costs that could be combined with enhanced regional transit service to support the community.

Ultimately, I believe that a decision of this magnitude should not be made in isolation or haste. It requires a transparent, inclusive process that weighs fiscal realities against long-term regional equity and mobility goals. I look forward to engaging in this important dialogue with you and all stakeholders to ensure that South County’s transportation future is shaped by thoughtful planning and shared vision.

Mark Turner

Morgan Hill Mayor