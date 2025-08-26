The Morgan Hill City Council voted 4-1 to remove Councilmember Yvonne Martinez Beltrán from her Mayor Pro Tem position following months of controversy stemming from a February incident and subsequent investigation.

The decision came after a heated meeting on Aug. 20 where Martinez Beltrán accused Mayor Mark Turner and her colleagues of retaliating against her for filing a complaint alleging Turner physically intimidated her during a Feb. 7 council workshop.

“This is bullying. It’s a dark spell coming to our small, little, beautiful town,” Martinez Beltrán said during the meeting. “There’s no basis to remove my title other than the mayor’s personal vendetta against someone that he is threatened by.”

Martinez Beltrán was the only councilmember to vote against the motion to remove her Mayor Pro Tem title. The council then selected Marilyn Librers to serve as Mayor Pro Tem for the remainder of 2025 and all of 2026, by the same margin of votes.

The controversy began during a Feb. 7 workshop meeting when Martinez Beltrán attempted to discuss an immigration declaration that wasn’t on the agenda. According to Librers, who has served a total of 12 years on the council, Turner repeatedly told Martinez Beltrán the item needed to be properly agendized before it could be discussed, in order to give the public sufficient notice.

“The meeting started at 9am. He finally had to call an emergency break, because she wouldn’t stop,” Librers said. “She was not following the rules. It was 9:17. So we spent 17 minutes of the mayor trying to say, ‘If you want to talk about this, we need to agendize it.’”

The incident escalated when some form of physical contact occurred between Turner and Martinez Beltrán. Martinez Beltrán filed a complaint alleging battery, while Turner has maintained his innocence. A third-party investigation commissioned by the city found no evidence of assault, though it does not dispute that the mayor touched Martinez Beltrán.

“The definition of battery is unwelcome touch,” Martinez Beltrán stated during the Aug. 20 meeting. “The video, the police, the witnesses, the investigator, the DA, they all confirmed he touched me, and that is battery. Battery is a misdemeanor crime.”

The Morgan Hill Police Department also investigated the criminal allegations and referred the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, which declined to file charges.

The three council members not involved in the altercation—Librers, Miriam Vega and Soraida Iwanaga—participated in closed sessions to review the investigation findings. They pushed for a July 22 special meeting to make the report public rather than waiting until August.

“I felt that it was an urgent matter to bring forth, not to hold off until August,” Iwanaga explained. “I thought it was important enough to give the public the opportunity to read the report, see what I had read, they had the same access that I did.”

Vega noted that she voted to hold the July 22 special meeting in the hopes of returning to city business in August with the controversy behind them.

“I was one of the people that pushed for it, too, because I was hoping that we were to deal with this in July,” she said. “We would come to our first meeting back from break and deal with actual city business. I really wanted us to put this behind to be here today and have dealt with it already. So, we pushed for something that would get it on the calendar quickly.”

Turner claims the investigation results are indicative of “types of behavior that has been longstanding with Councilmember Martinez Beltrán, such as intimidation, bullying, badgering, racial discrimination, lying to the police, lying to the investigator.”

Martinez Beltrán vehemently disputed these characterizations, defending her nearly 10-year record of public service. She noted she received 42% of the vote in the mayoral race against Turner and was recently honored as Senate District 15 Woman of the Year.

“I have served the city of Morgan Hill and its residents loyally and in good faith, for almost 10 years,” she said. “I have been elected and re-elected to my seat. I garnered 42 percent of the general vote of residents in this city for the seat of mayor, exactly what our current mayor got seated with when he ran in 2022.”

Public support for Martinez Beltrán appeared to have galvanized since the July 22 special meeting, during which people speaking during public comment largely joined Turner in decrying Martinez Beltrán’s accusations.

In contrast, the majority of public comments at the Aug. 20 meeting favored Martinez Beltrán. Many commenters did not take a side, but expressed concerns about the dysfunction caused by the controversy, calling it a distraction from crucial other city business.

Vega, one of the newest members on the council, said her vote to remove Martinez Beltrán’s role as Mayor Pro Tem was based on integrity concerns after reading the investigation report.

“I don’t take this lightly, Yvonne, I really don’t,” she said while seconding the motion. “I’m basing this on integrity. I’m really new to this job, to this position. And I do think that integrity is something that we need to hold, probably, at the highest. And based on the report that I read, I don’t see that.”

Martinez Beltrán argued the removal was retaliation for challenging Turner politically and filing her complaint. She claimed the investigation was limited in scope and that witnesses she provided were never interviewed.

“People who were there, they saw,” Martinez Beltrán said. “I emailed to the city a list of witnesses who were not council members, who were not the city manager or the city attorney, who serve at the will of the city council, and they were never ever interviewed. The city limited the investigation’s scope to omit everything before the election.”

Questions also arose about the video evidence from the February incident. Martinez Beltrán said there were discrepancies between a 29-second clip released publicly and raw footage she requested, calling for the full video to be made public.

City Manager Christina Turner assured the council that no staff member had modified the video, explaining that the breaks in city council meetings are typically not recorded in order to preserve private conversations.

“I will wear your retaliation as a badge of honor,” Martinez Beltrán said after the council’s vote. “I will continue working in spite of this for the people.”

The council is planning a facilitated session with all members to address council norms and ethics as they attempt to move past the controversy.

Vega, who called the situation difficult for all involved, emphasized the need to move forward. “We must find a way to put this behind us and move forward to do the work for which we were elected to do,” she said.