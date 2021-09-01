good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
72.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 1, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter to the editor: Keep trees alive

By: Lesley Miles
11
0

As we turn our focus to the local effects of the drought, I have seen many browning lawns. One of the things that I am also seeing is stressed and dying trees. In many cases the only water available to trees in the landscape comes from watering the lawn. 

Usually with rain, deep watering in the winter can provide a sustaining source of water for established trees. That did not happen this year. Coming out of the typically rainy season. trees were already stressed. 

A large tree is difficult to replace. The shade is cooling to the yard, sidewalk and the neighborhood, and the high branches provide a place for birds to nest and squirrels to live. In contrast, a lawn or some ornamental shrubs can be replaced more easily and have less overall neighborhood and community impact. 

Trees, dependent on type, have deep taproots or more shallow feeder roots closer to the surface. It is not too late to save our trees by focusing on deep root watering and slow watering at the tree drip line. 

Lawn sprays typically provide an average of two gallons of water per minute per sprinkler head. If you have 10 sprinkler heads and leave the timer on for 12 minutes that is 240 gallons of water! Instead, if you change to drip and focus on just watering larger plants and trees, that can be reduced to 2 to 4 gallons of water per hour with a small drip system. Drip should be left on to start for 3 to 6 hours, expending only 24 gallons twice a week and then decreased as the tree returns to vigor to once a week.

Lesley Miles AIA, LEED AP

Morgan Hill

Lesley Miles

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Local Scene: MH Historical Society celebrates 50th anniversary

Staff Report -
The Morgan Hill Historical Society will celebrate its 50th...
Local News

Coastal Cleanup Day gatherings return Sept. 18

Staff Report -
The California Coastal Commission announced that the 37th Annual...
Crime

Board of supervisors votes no confidence for sheriff

Jana Kadah -
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian asked his colleagues...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
 Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: MH Historical Society celebrates 50th anniversary

Letter to the editor: Keep trees alive