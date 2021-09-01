good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 1, 2021
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Local Scene: MH Historical Society celebrates 50th anniversary

San Martin community yard sale is Sept. 11

By: Staff Report
The Morgan Hill Historical Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a full schedule of festivities the weekend of Sept. 11-12. 

On Sept. 11, the nonprofit society will host a History Open House at Villa Mira Monte, 17860 Monterey Road. The event is scheduled for 11am to 5pm and will feature a ribbon cutting, docent tours, history talks and exhibits. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch for themselves and their families. 

On Sept. 12, the Historical Society will debut the “History Makers” documentary from 3-5pm at the Community Playhouse, 17090 Monterey Road. A reception with wine and light refreshments will follow the film screening. 

Events are free. For more information, visit morganhillhistoricalsociety.org. 

Free virtual conference for caregivers

The Caregivers Count Conference Team, which consists of local leaders in the aging services sector, is hosting a free, multi-day virtual conference for family caregivers of older loved ones and anyone else who would like to attend.

The conference will be held on Saturdays, Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 from 10am to noon.

“Caregivers are the backbone of our health care system,” said Christina Irving of Family Caregiver Alliance, who has been helping to plan this annual conference since it started 11 years ago. “Nearly 4.45 million unpaid family caregivers in our state provide an estimated $58 billion in informal care that their loved ones need to remain at home for as long as possible. Often working tirelessly, alone and unrecognized, these caregivers need support to prolong their ongoing caregiver activities and to ensure their own mental and physical health stays intact while coping with related challenges.”

Speakers will include Lyn-Tise Jones of the Alameda County Care Alliance, Teresa Sims and Teresa Gamez of Gardner Health Services, Mary Matthiesen of Mission Hospice, Ann Peterson of Live Oak and Grace Li of On Lok.

For information and to register, visit caregiverscount.net or call 650.387.8045.

San Martin community yard sale

Register now for the San Martin Neighborhood Alliance’s community yard sale, scheduled for Sept. 11 at 13755 Monterey Road. “Clear the clutter and make some cash,” reads an email announcement of the event from SMNA. All proceeds from the yard sale fundraiser will fund SMNA business expenses and enable the nonprofit’s all-volunteer board to implement its mission statement: “To protect San Martin’s rural atmosphere, support positive controlled growth, promote neighborhood identity and vitality.”

The cost for individual residents, households and vendors to register is $25, and includes a 10-by-10 foot space with parking for one vehicle. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/dyzrpe3u

Attendance is free for shoppers. 

Anyone who is unable to sell items at the event, but wants to donate gently used or recycled gifts to sell at the community yard sale can email [email protected]

Burke named Huntingdon Ambassador

Morgan Hill native Ashley Burke was named a Huntingdon Ambassador by the Huntingdon College Office of College and Alumni Relations and the Office of Student Development. The Montgomery, Ala.-based college recently named 44 students as ambassadors for the 2021-22 school year. 

“Huntingdon Ambassadors are selected in recognition of their leadership, character, enthusiasm, involvement, academic achievement and public poise,” said Dr. Anthony Leigh, senior vice president for student and institutional development and dean of students. “Members of this group meet and talk with friends of the College and the public at large during campus events and large meetings, providing a welcome to campus as well as information about the Huntingdon experience. Of course, we are proud of all our students, and we are pleased to name these students as exemplary.”

Burke is a member of the Huntingdon College Class of 2022. 

Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
