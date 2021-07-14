good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
70.4 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
July 14, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter to the editor: Downtown propaganda is ‘newspeak’

By: submitted
40
0

A recent visit to a downtown coffee shop occasioned an encounter with a poster by Choose Morgan Hill that declared, “Stand Together By Standing 6 Ft Apart.” This is a deeply disturbing example of cognitively dissonant propaganda, to say nothing of a textbook example of Orwellian “newspeak,” that ought to have no place in our town or in any other American city. 

To examples of newspeak from “1984” such as “WAR IS PEACE,” “FREEDOM IS SLAVERY,” and “IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH,” ought to be added “STAND TOGETHER BY STANDING 6 FEET APART.” It is an affront to every American ideal and an insult to any thinking person. 

Greg Thomas

Morgan Hill

submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Stump dominates on the bump

Emanuel Lee -
Landon Stump has a predicament most people would love...
Local News

Local Scene: Where’s Waldo?

Staff Report -
Find Waldo to win prizes Where’s Waldo? It’s an age-old question,...
Local News

Group pushes for vote on Monterey Road lane reduction

Michael Moore -
A group of Morgan Hill residents hopes to settle...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
 Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay Express
East Bay Magazine
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Stump dominates on the bump

Local Scene: Where’s Waldo?