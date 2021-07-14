good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 14, 2021
Local Scene: Where's Waldo?

Local Scene: Where’s Waldo?

Find Waldo to win prizes

Where’s Waldo?

It’s an age-old question, one that Morgan Hill residents will try to answer.

Throughout July, BookSmart continues the tradition of hosting a month-long event known as Find Waldo Local, during which kids can crawl over town looking for small figurines of everybody’s favorite candy-striped adventurer to earn prizes.

Twenty Morgan Hill businesses have agreed to welcome Waldo (or at least a six-inches-tall representation of him) into their shops, and then hide him anywhere within the public space of the business. Carrying their FWL “passports,” would-be Waldo hunters can then collect stamps from each business—provided they can actually find him.

Find Waldo Local runs through July 31.

For information and to download a “passport,” visit morganhillchamber.org/post/where-s-waldo.

Castronovo makes Dean’s Honor Roll

Anthony M. Castronovo, of Morgan Hill, made the spring semester Dean’s Freshman Honor Roll at the University of Wyoming. 

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Friday Night Music Series

Morgan Hill’s Friday Night Music Series, sponsored by the local chamber of commerce, will return Aug. 6 with Soul Kiss headlining the Downtown Amphitheater stage at 17000 Monterey Road. The Mitchell James Band will open the show, which lasts from 6pm to 9:30pm. 

The Friday Night Music Series will resume every Friday night from Aug. 6 to Oct. 6. For more information and to see the full lineup of performers, visit the chamber’s website at morganhillchamber.org. 

Gilroy High vaccine site closes

With three out of four Santa Clara County residents ages 12 and older fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Gilroy High School vaccination site closed on July 7.

Appointments will now take place at Valley Health Center Gilroy. 

Santa Clara County’s mass vaccination sites have been closing in recent weeks as demand for the vaccine has dropped. According to county data, 82 percent of those eligible in the county have received at least a first dose of the vaccine, while 76 percent are fully inoculated.

Officials estimate the Gilroy High site has administered nearly 53,000 vaccines since it opened in February.

To make a vaccine appointment, visit sccfreevax.org.

Staff Report

Stump dominates on the bump

