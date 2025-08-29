I’m writing because I care deeply about the kind of community we’re building in Morgan Hill—not just for today, but for generations to come.

Lately, I’ve been reflecting on Maya Angelou’s words: “When people show you who they are, believe them.” What we’ve witnessed from some voices in our town—hostility, intimidation and resistance to compassion—is deeply troubling. It’s not just political maneuvering; it’s revealing something about our values. And it’s not who we are.

I want to express my unwavering support for City Councilmember Yvonne Martinez Beltran. She has consistently stood up for marginalized communities, championed equity and led with empathy. Her advocacy isn’t performative—it’s personal. And it matters.

In February, Councilmember Martinez Beltran proposed a resolution to support immigrants living in fear amid rising racism. It was a simple, compassionate gesture. Yet Mayor Mark Turner opposed even placing it on the agenda. Despite public outcry, the resolution was defeated.

That moment was heartbreaking. It showed me that our mayor and three of the four councilwomen do not value the voices or lives of immigrants. I’ll never forget the shock and sadness I felt as I was leaving that city council meeting.

As someone who has lived in Morgan Hill for decades and raised my children here, I was horrified. This isn’t just about politics—it’s about humanity. If Councilmember Martinez Beltran is removed, we lose the only dissenting voice on the council. That’s not just a shift in leadership—it’s a silencing of the values many of us hold dear.

I know the national climate feels overwhelming. But this is local. This is our town. And we have the power to act.

So I urge my fellow residents: show up. Speak out. If Yvonne’s work has made you feel safer, more represented, more hopeful—say so. Attend city council meetings. Fill out a speaker card. Send an email. Let our city leaders know that we are paying attention.

Morgan Hill is fighting for democracy, just like our country is. And we cannot afford to sit this one out. Use your voice. It matters!

Mary Garrett

Morgan Hill