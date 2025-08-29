The politics of the ‘Big Lie” are alive and well in Morgan Hill. A recent letter to the editor by Karen Fitch attempted to portray Councilmember Yvonne Martinez Beltran’s recent loss of her Mayor Pro Tem status by a 4-1 city council vote as “old-school men’s club politics.” Ms. Fitch is apparently unaware that the city council is comprised of four women and one man, Mayor Mark Turner.

Having exhausted all legal and investigative avenues to pursue charges of battery against the mayor, Martinez Beltran and her supporters are now changing the narrative to continue their attack against Mayor Turner.

The Morgan Hill Police Department, the Santa Clara County District Attorney and an independent investigator hired by the city all reached the conclusion that Turner did not commit battery against Martinez Beltran. Having been denied the opportunity to pursue a criminal case against the mayor, Martinez Beltran and her cadre are now casting the attack along gender lines.

Last week, the city council met to consider an agenda item to remove Martinez Beltran from her position as Mayor Pro Tem. In the event the mayor is absent, Martinez Beltran was trusted with the position of acting as mayor in his place.

In light of recent events, Turner asked the council to vote to remove her as Mayor Pro Tem. In what must have been a stunning and embarrassing rebuke for Martinez Beltran, the council voted to remove her from this position.

How can this be “old-school men’s politics” when three of the four members who voted to remove Martinez Beltran are women? Two of the women who voted for removal are also Hispanic. It boggles the mind that the facts are so conveniently and easily ignored by the Martinez Beltran camp.

Is there no end to the manufacture of facts to support a political agenda? There was no punishment or retribution involved when the council removed Martinez Beltran from the Mayor Pro Tem position. Rather, it was an overwhelming indication that the council is both frustrated and fatigued by the constant drama and attention grabbing by Martinez Beltran.

If she were truly committed to the marginalized members of our community, they would be much better served if she paid more attention to city business and ceased the antics that have alienated her from the rest of the council.

This is clearly not an issue of gender or racial discrimination against Martinez Beltran by Mayor Turner. The vote by the city council last week is clear proof of that. It is also curious that no state or county elected officials have sprung to Martinez Beltran’s defense or have picked up her banner to rally against Mayor Turner. Assemblywoman Gail Pellerin, State Senator Dave Cortese and County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas have been uniformly silent on the charges filed by Martinez Beltran against Mayor Turner and the new media campaign against “old-school men’s politics.”

I applaud their unwillingness to step into the mess created by Martinez Beltran.

In the end, it is the community of Morgan Hill that is the victim in all of this. I’ve never witnessed anything like this in the 22 years I have lived in Morgan Hill.

Martinez Beltran is clearly unhappy with the outcome of last year’s mayoral race, which she lost decisively to Mayor Turner. In fact, Martinez Beltran failed to win her own district in that election. Instead of filing unsubstantiated charges against the mayor and attempting to deflect attention from her own shortcomings, Councilmember Martinez Beltran should get back to the business for which she was elected.

The facts simply do not support her case against the mayor or the emerging new narrative of gender discrimination. As the gifted lawyer and a founder of our great republic, John Adams, once wrote, “Facts are stubborn things.”

Martinez Beltran has crashed into the concrete wall of facts. It’s time for her personal and political offensive against the Mayor to end.

Margaret Graham

Morgan Hill