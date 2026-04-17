Congregation Emeth in Morgan Hill will host Dr. Jeffrey Blutinger, a professor at California State University, Long Beach, to give a presentation on the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The presentation will take place 2:30-4:30pm. Congregation Emeth is located at 17835 Monterey Road.

The presentation is titled “Two Peoples. One Land,” and will cover the history of the conflict from the 19th century through the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948, to the present day.

The program aims to provide historical context and deeper understanding of the international conflict, says an event announcement from Congregation Emeth.

“It is important to understand the historical background of this intractable conflict in order to gain a greater understanding of the complexity of the issues,” said Rabbi Faith Joy Dantowitz of Congregation Emeth.

The program is part of Congregation Emeth’s Adult Education series that aims to bring timely and thought-provoking discussions to the communities of Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Hollister and beyond, says the event announcement.

The presentation is free, but registration is required. To register, visit tinyurl.com/nxvkwea4.