Gavilan College’s theater program will present Luis Valdez’s “Bandido!” on stage for their spring production. Tickets are on sale now for show dates scheduled for 8pm May 8, 9, 15 and 16; and a matinee at 2pm May 16 at the college’s Gilroy campus theater, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd.

The production, written by the founder of El Teatro Campesino, unravels murderous local history and details the days of Tiburcio Vásquez—a suave Californio bandit from Monterey, says a press release from Gavilan College.

The play will take audiences on a journey through the Wild West from San Benito County to Los Angeles and back to San Jose, watching Vásquez’s final moments unfold on stage. The play explores the tensions between Californios and their oppressors, bringing a vivid and haunting chapter of local history to life.

Tickets cost $25 for general admission; $15 for students and seniors. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/gavbandido.