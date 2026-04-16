It was a landmark season for the Oakwood boys basketball team. The squad, 20-5 overall, improved by three full games in the ultra-competitive Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabilan Division standings for the second straight year.

The Hawks finished in second place in the highest division of the 31-team Pacific Coast Athletic League and advanced to the Central Coast Section post-season. In CCS Division V play, Oakwood defeated Summit Shasta 79-61 and then lost in the semifinals to eventual CCS champ Priory, fighting evenly for more than three quarters before falling back and losing 86-67.

Oakwood has climbed steadily into higher and higher PCAL divisions over the years. They debuted in the top grouping, the Gabilan, in 2023-24 and were just 3-9. They rocketed to 7-7 last year and to a spectacular 10-4 mark this season.

“We were a lot more successful than we expected to or anybody thought we would be,” guard Joey Maggi said.

Oakwood’s Damion Brown goes up for a shot against Carmel on Jan. 29. Oakwood won the game 86-68. Photo: Courtesy of Oakwood High School

The Hawks had a strong quintet of players leading the way, with a talented bench making major contributions.

Point guard Damion Brown, with 11.5 points per game and 2.9 assists per game, directed the offense.

The attack featured sharpshooter Bryce Smith-Keeney with 16.4 points and 4.0 assists per game and 6-foot-5 forward Noah Lopez with 12.5 points per game. Shaan Gill, a 6-foot-8 center, poured in 10.0 points per game and led the Hawks with 7.0 rebounds per contest, with 6-foot-6 forward Nate Carlson delivering 5.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

The deep and diversified offense also featured 6-foot-8 marksman Pavle Rajkovic with 6.4 points per game, Lochlan Ezzell, Maggi, Michael Pereira Jr., Jacob Salgado, Noah Harper and Luke Hansotte.

Depth contributions came from Ewan Willis, David Campbell, Tanner Ota and Logan Clink.

“It was my first year as coach and a transition year,” coach Dave Clink said. “We ran a different style of play, moving to a motion offense from more of an isolation-based attack. We emphasized discipline and accountability.

“I was fortunate to have a great group of players. That teamwork was necessary to win at the high school level. Everybody bought in and that helped us to make that jump (in the standings).”

Oakwood rolled through a 9-0 pre-season slate. In league play, they lost twice to eventual league champ Palma but outbattled the fierce middle of the Gabilan to finish in second at 10-4.

Behind the Hawks were Pacific Grove and Monterey at 7-7 and Salinas and Watsonville at 6-8. Alisal and Carmel brought up the rear, both at 3-11.

“I think the season went really good,” senior guard Brown said. “We went 20-5; that’s a huge accomplishment. When we first started, it was a little rocky. We weren’t really a team but by the middle of the season, everyone was buying in. Not just as a team but also as a family.”

Coach Clink lauded the players’ commitment and buy-in. The squad adjusted to the emphasis on defense and getting out in transition, along with the move to a motion-oriented offense that freed up multiple players for great shots.

“Damion Brown has strong ball skills and was a good scorer,” Clink said. “Shaan Gill

is already one of the best post players in the league. He is one of the best post passers. Bryce Smith-Keeney was First Team All-League. He is an incredible shooter with a great work ethic. He is always in the gym early for shooting and lifting weights.

“Noah Lopez too. Pavle Rajkovich was a newcomer and was helpful inside and out. Michael Pereira was an unsung hero, a great offensive player and outstanding shooter. Jacob Salgado did everything for us.”

The Hawks roared through a 9-0 pre-season. Victories came over North Monterey County, MacDonald, Seaside, Terra Nove, Scotts Valley, Harbor, King City, Anzar and Live Oak. The January 3 win across town in the Acorns’ gym was an 85-50 wipeout of a team that finished 18-8, second in the Blossom Valley Athletic League, Santa Teresa Division, and on the way to their second straight CCS post-season.

The season’s challenges came fast in the Gabilan Division. In the league opener, Oakwood rallied to beat Monterey 66-63, a milestone victory and the launching pad for a superb league run.

“We trailed by double digits,” coach Clink said. “Bryce Smith-Keeney hit a shot with six seconds to go to secure the win. It gave them confidence. Some of them had never beaten Monterey.”

Brown, one of just three seniors on the roster, had seen it all in past years. As the point guard, he was entrusted with the leadership role and running a new offense.

“It was our first real competition and a very close game,” Brown said. “We were down by 10 in the fourth quarter. We listened to Coach. We believed in each other. It felt great to win. It was the turning point of the season. That’s when guys really began following what coach was teaching us.”

The momentum continued with victories at Carmel 69-62, 71-63 over Pacific Grove and 70-54 at Alisal. Powerful Palma, the eventual league champ, pulled away late for a 71-57 win.

The Hawks stalled out after that, topping Salinas 64-56 but falling 76-70 at Watsonville. They regrouped with new-found strength.

The rematch with the Toreadores was on the road but Oakwood rolled 73-53. They dispatched Carmel 86-68, dumped PG 72-62, clobbered Alisal 82-50 and then ran into the Palma buzz-saw again, an 87-40 defeat. They took down the Cowboys 54-49 in Salinas but stumbled again at the hands of the Wildcatz, a 71-61 loss.

“There was a different culture this year,” Ezzell said. “We really played as a team.”

Rajkovic noted how well the team members jelled and worked together. He complimented the teamwork and the direction from the coaches.

“Our team chemistry helped us work together as a team,” Carlson said. “We chose to play defense. We wanted to build a culture.”

The CCS Division V playoffs were next. Oakwood had a first-round bye and then ripped Summit Shasta 79-61 in a quarterfinal at home. Lopez sparkled with 26 points and Gill added 17. The Hawks traveled up to Woodside to face top-seeded Priory in the semifinals but lost 86-67. Smith-Keeney was sharp with 7-of-11 shooting for 19 points and Lopez added 18 more.

“The best game of the season may have been the playoff game versus Summit Shasta,” coach Clink said. “We moved the ball well. We rebounded well. We were on point on defense. The first three-and-a-half quarters against Priory was one of our best performances. We lost to a more experienced team; they had nine seniors.”

A few key players will graduate this spring but the majority of the team is filled with underclassmen. The second year in Clink’s system looks promising.

“We only lose three seniors,” coach Clink said. “We’ll be better next year. Motion offense, defense, teamwork. And I use basketball to teach boys life lessons.”