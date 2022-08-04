good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 5, 2022
FeaturedNewsHealthLocal News

Learn about local habitat at Coyote Creek

Aug. 20 at Coyote Creek Visitors Center in Morgan Hill

By: Staff Report
Coyote Creek Habitat Day—a free family-friendly event full of activities, games and wildlife—will take place Aug. 20 at the Coyote Creek Visitor Center in Morgan Hill. 

The event takes place from 10am-1pm. Attendees will get a chance to learn about the people and animals who have made their homes along the South County waterway, says a press release from Santa Clara County. 

The event will include opportunities to meet wild nocturnal animals from the Morgan Hill-based Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation Center and become “wildlife detectives through hands-on activities like dissecting owl pellets and more,” says the press release. 

Other activities include: Kids can discover history as little archeologists by digging up pieces of the past; make connections with nature by taking a hike; biking along the Coyote Creek Parkway; meet Morticia the California King Snake up close and personal. Coyote Creek Visitor Center is located at Anderson Lake County Park, 19245 Malaguerra Ave., in Morgan Hill. 

Admission to the Aug. 20 Coyote Creek Habitat Day is free. Attendees are encouraged to consider walking, biking, carpooling or taking public transit, the press release says. A free shuttle is available from the parking lot at the nearby Live Oak Picnic Area. 

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.parkhere.org to learn more about Santa Clara County Parks’ summer programs.  

Event partners include Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation Center (WERC) and the Santa Clara County Library District.

