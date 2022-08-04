Five candidates pull papers for Morgan Hill election

The nomination period for candidates for City of Morgan Hill offices in the Nov. 8 election continues through next week, and some local residents have already begun showing their interest in running.

Up for election on Nov. 8 in Morgan Hill are the offices of mayor, as well as city council districts B and D. As of Aug. 3, three candidates have pulled nomination papers to run for mayor. Incumbent Mayor Rich Constantine pulled papers on Aug. 1, according to the city’s website. Constantine will be seeking his third two-year term as the city’s mayor if he completes the nomination and qualifying process.

Former longtime city councilmember Larry Carr announced his candidacy for mayor earlier this month, and Gilroy Chamber of Commerce CEO Mark Turner did so nearly a year ago. Both Carr and Turner formally pulled nomination papers on July 18, the beginning of the current nomination period, according to city officials.

Pulling papers to run for office does not always indicate a full commitment to seek election. The candidates still have to fill out the paperwork and submit it to the city clerk’s office, where election officials will determine if they qualify for the ballot.

The nomination period goes through Aug. 12; or Aug. 17 for any office where no incumbent files.

Two people—the incumbent and a former councilmember—have also pulled paperwork to run for Morgan Hill City Council District D. These are Councilmember John McKay, who would be running for his second term in the District D seat; and Marilyn Librers, who served on the Morgan Hill City Council from 2008-2016.

As of Aug. 3, the city’s website indicates that nobody has pulled papers for the city council District B seat, which is currently occupied by Councilmember Yvonne Martinez Beltran.

The city’s four council district representatives serve four-year terms, while the mayor serves a two-year term.

The city council’s four electoral districts have undergone some geographical changes for the Nov. 8 election, due to state and federal requirements to update boundaries every 10 years based on the latest U.S. Census data.

Districts B and D represent portions of northern and eastern Morgan Hill. Voters within each district elect a single council member to represent them, while all voters in the city limits elect the mayor.

To see what district you live in, visit the city’s interactive district map at tinyurl.com/ycxr49z6.

The Nov. 8 election ballot will also feature runoffs and third-party choices for numerous statewide and regional offices. A runoff for Santa Clara County Supervisor District 1—which includes South County areas surrounding Morgan Hill, Gilroy and San Martin—will be on the ballot. Competing in that race are Sylvia Arenas and Johnny Khamis.

Constantine ran for the District 1 supervisor’s seat in the June 7 primary, but did not receive enough votes to advance to the runoff.